Man who admitted to dumping accident victim’s body in trench remanded

The car owner who on Tuesday confessed to hitting a labourer on May 23 last at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and then dumping his body into a trench at Coldigen has been remanded to prison.

He was identified as Daniel Melbourne, 53, a musician of Lot 53, Middle Street, Ann’s Grove, ECD. Melbourne is accused being responsible for the death of Reonol Williams, 50, of Enmore and during his court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court on Friday, he was slapped with six charges.

Reading the charges to the defendant was Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Melbourne was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to report an accident, failure to render assistance after an accident, failure to produce a vehicle for examination, giving false information to police and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

He reportedly pled not guilty to all the charges and will make his next court appearance on July 22, 2022.

Williams, the accident victim, was struck down around 00:20hrs on May 23 last while crossing the Emmore Public Road with his friend.

The driver of the car had picked him up and placed him into the car trunk, promising to take him to the hospital but Williams never arrived at any medical facility.

Presuming that he was dead, relatives searched for the man’s remains but could not find them anywhere.

Police later found the car abandoned at a location on the East Coast. They also identified its owner as Melbourne and arrested him.

Police were forced to release him after he allegedly lied to them that he was not the one behind the wheel of the car that had struck down Williams. The case was later handed over to detectives at the Major Crimes Unit at Eve Leary, and Melbourne was arrested again.

It did not take the detectives long to solve the case, they got Melbourne to confess that he had been lying all along. He reportedly confessed to dumping Williams’ body into a trench after arriving at a bridge at Coldigen, some 4.5km drive away from the accident scene.

Melbourne was the one who led detectives to recover Williams’ decomposing body.