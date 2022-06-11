Latest update June 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man shot dead by police at Haslington

Jun 11, 2022 News

Shot dead by police, Quinton Bacchus

Kaieteur News

Quinton Bacchus, 25, a resident of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday afternoon shot dead at Haslington, ECD by police.
Bacchus was reportedly shot multiple times to his body around 14:30hrs by a plain-clothes rank during a sting operation.
Ranks had recieved information earlier that day from an acquaintance of Bacchus, a construction worker, that he (Bacchus) had a gun to sell.
Investigators reported that arrangements were made for an armed  undercover cop to purchase the firearm from him.
The under cover cop showed up later to do business with Bacchus in the Haslington Housing Scheme.
After meeting the cop and reportedly gaining confidence he went to a location to collect the gun and returned to hand it over.
While doing so, according to police, someone blew the undercover cop’s cover and Bacchus retaliated by using the gun to shoot at the rank.
The cop took cover and drew his weapon and reportedly shot back at Bacchus as he ran away.
Bacchus jumped a fence into a yard and the rank followed. Police alleged that Bacchus did not surrender but shot at the rank again.
The rank reportedly took cover and returned fire. This time Bacchus was struck and fell to the ground.
The rank had reportedly alerted his colleagues and they  picked up the injured man and rushed him to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
Investigators said that they have recovered  a. 380 pistol from Bacchus’ possession along with a magazine.  Some spent shells from Bacchus’ weapon were also recovered from the scene. They have since arrested the construction worker who had set up the business between the undercover cop and Bacchus.

 

