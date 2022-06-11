Health Ministry records 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 persons still in ICU

Kaieteur News – Via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded a total of 85 new COVID-19 cases countrywide.

The new cases now bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 65,799.

The dashboard also shows that two persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 33 are in institutional isolation, 977 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 63,548 persons have recovered from the virus.