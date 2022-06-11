EITI report makes third call for Govt. to release all large-scale mining contracts

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s third Extractive Industries Transparency (EITI) report has made yet another call for the government to release all mining contracts, especially those dealing with large-scale operations.

Since becoming a member of the global body, the report notes that the government agreed to adhere to several requirements. In this case, EITI requirement 2.4 (a) of the 2019 Standard states that Guyana should publicly disclose all mineral agreements entered into force prior to the reporting period, in this case, 2019.

Importantly, the report highlights that the country’s Mining Act (1989) does not include any expressed restrictions on the public disclosure of mineral agreements and licenses by the government.

It goes further to state that even the mineral agreement signed on November 18, 2011 for Aurora Gold Mine developed by Guyana Goldfields is silent about restrictions on the public disclosure of the mineral agreement. Be that as it may, that very agreement, along with many others, is not available online for citizens to understand what concessions were granted to these firms versus what the country would get in return.

In light of this, Guyana’s third EITI report recommended that a work plan be drafted for the electronic publication of all mineral agreements in the mining sector. The document said this work plan may include defining how the electronic publication of mineral agreements can be undertaken and a realistic short-term timeline as to when such data could be available. The report further notes that the work plan can include a review of the institutional or practical barriers that may prevent such electronic publication.

There are currently 10 companies holding large-scale licenses in Guyana.

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. holds three large scale licenses for the extraction of bauxite in Kurubuka (Block 22), North East (Block 5 in Kwakwani), Berbice (Block 38) for a total area of 16,691 acres, in which the Guyanese Government has a state participation of 10% as confirmed by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Inc. holds three (3) large-scale licenses for the extraction of bauxite in East Montgomery, Tailing area and Dacouria for a total area of 3,063 acres, in which the Guyanese Government also has state participation of 30% as confirmed by NICIL.

Correia Mining Co. holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold and diamonds for a total area of 3,681 acres.

Guyana Goldfield Inc. holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold in Cuyuni (Aurora) for a total area of 14,339 acres while Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. holds a large-scale license for the extraction of bauxite in the Bonasika Mining project for a total area of 18,940 acres.

Additionally, North American Resources Incorporated Ltd. holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold for a total 5,950 acres. Pereira Mining Company holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold, silver, and valuable minerals for a total area of 5,105 acres.

Meanwhile, Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold and valuable minerals for a total area of 11,110 acres; while Ontario Incorporated holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold and copper for a total area of 8,346 acres.

Troy Resources Guyana also holds a large-scale license for the extraction of gold for a total area of 15,160 acres.

Along with the 10 large-scale licences, the report notes that there are 62 mining entities making material payments to government exceeding $35.1 million. Since these account for 50.1% of the reported payments in 2019 to the Guyana Gold Board and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), it was recommended that the contracts for these companies also be released.