Latest update June 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver killed after pick-up flips into Mahaica trench

Jun 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Family and friends of 25-year-old Jeuwel Ramlall of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara were thrown into a state of mourning after the young man lost control of his motor pick-up and toppled into a trench in the Mahaica community and died.

Ramlall’s motor pick-up in the Good Hope, Mahaica trench.

Dead, Jeuwel Ramlall

Ramlall, according to police, reportedly lost control of his vehicle around 23:30hrs on Thursday at Middle Walk Dam, Good Hope Mahaica.
Information received stated that moments before Ramlall died, he and a friend were consuming alcohol at a shop in the Mahaica community. After that, he left and reportedly drove off at a speed in his pick-up.
Reports are that Ramlall lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench in the Good Hope area. Public-spirited persons who were on the scene rushed an unconscious Ramlall to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.
As investigation continues, his body is presently lying at the Jerricks Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Morgan, Watts bowl Reggie Girls to 2nd win – Triple header on today

Morgan, Watts bowl Reggie Girls to 2nd win – Triple header on...

Jun 11, 2022

CG Insurance T20 Blaze… By Sean Devers Jamaica remained unbeaten after securing their second victory over the Windward Islands on Thursday night under the lights at Providence in a low-scoring CG...
Read More
Deonandan (80), Dasrath’s hat-trick inspire Hawaiian Sensation to victory

Deonandan (80), Dasrath’s hat-trick inspire...

Jun 11, 2022

Rose Hall CC benefits from Project

Rose Hall CC benefits from Project

Jun 11, 2022

P&P Insurance continues supporting West Ruimveldt Secondary School

P&P Insurance continues supporting West...

Jun 11, 2022

Jade’s Wok, Pinnacle Business Services sponsor FIDE Chess Olympiad Team

Jade’s Wok, Pinnacle Business Services sponsor...

Jun 11, 2022

Petra announces return to play with nine tournaments

Petra announces return to play with nine...

Jun 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]