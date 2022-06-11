Driver killed after pick-up flips into Mahaica trench

Latest update June 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Family and friends of 25-year-old Jeuwel Ramlall of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara were thrown into a state of mourning after the young man lost control of his motor pick-up and toppled into a trench in the Mahaica community and died.
Ramlall, according to police, reportedly lost control of his vehicle around 23:30hrs on Thursday at Middle Walk Dam, Good Hope Mahaica.
Information received stated that moments before Ramlall died, he and a friend were consuming alcohol at a shop in the Mahaica community. After that, he left and reportedly drove off at a speed in his pick-up.
Reports are that Ramlall lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench in the Good Hope area. Public-spirited persons who were on the scene rushed an unconscious Ramlall to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.
As investigation continues, his body is presently lying at the Jerricks Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
