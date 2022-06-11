Deonandan (80), Dasrath’s hat-trick inspire Hawaiian Sensation to victory

Latest update June 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2022 Sports
Shaun Deonandan struck an impressive 80 and Damodar Daesrath got a hat-trick to inspire Hawaiian Sensation to a commanding 71-run win over Reliance Lions on Sunday at Dean Park, Scarborough, as action continued in the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) over-40, 20-overs competition.
The left-handed Deonandan hit seven sixes and four fours to see Hawaiian Sensation tallying up a respectable 161-4 from the allotment of 20-overs.
And then Daesrath churned out a memorable bowling performance bagging 4-11 from his three overs including a hat-trick to help restrict Reliance Lions to 90-9 at the expiration of the 20-overs.
Daesrath, a former Guyana first-class skipper and who would have also represented Canada internationally, proved his all-round capability by supporting the fluent Deonandan with 54 decorated with six sixes and a four.
Apart from Daesrath’s outstanding bowling display, there was one wicket apiece for stalwart bowler Bobby Parasnauth, Deonandan, an ex-Guyana youth player, and Jagdeo Singh.
When Reliance Lions batted, they failed to roar as wickets fell with a great amount regularity but Naresh Bhagwandin provided some resistance with 49, only prolonging the inevitability of a defeat.
The six-team tournament will continue on Sunday in the preliminary round stage with a series of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.
Hawaiian Sensation have got one win and a defeat from two matches so far while Reliance Lions have yet to mark a win.
Rebels Masters are at the top with two victories from as many matches while Canadian Legends in second position with a win and loss. Sensation is occupying the third position while Warriors Cricket Club with a win and defeat at number 4 followed by GT Bannas and Lions at 5th and 6th, respectively.
