De popularity contest in full swing

Jun 11, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Deh gat a popularity contest going on. And instead of people paying fuh attend de event, dem getting pay fuh attend.
Dat is how de popularity contest tekkin’ place. Money sharing out. Instead of wan admission fee, dem gat wan attendance reward.
De payment even gat a name. Dem calling it cash grant. De more cash grant share out, de more de popularity contest getting warm.
It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah was walking through de desert. At one point, he walked off alone and de foot hit wan old lamp. He pick up de lamp and to his utter surprise a baccoo jump out.
De baccoo tell de man dat he will grant he one wish but dat he gat to pick one of three choices. De man get excited. De baccoo tell he how he can either be de richest man in de world, de most popular man in the world, or de wisest man in de world.
De man tell de baccoo, “We all know dat money nah bring happiness, and that popularity just mek yuh a slave to de whims of others, but wisdom is everlasting. Ah want to be de wisest man in de world.”
De baccoo goes “poof” and suddenly de man’s face assume a pensive expression. He sit down rubbing he chin, deep in thought. Den he look towards de baccoo and say, “Ah should have tek de money”.
Talk half. Leff half.
