Another $12M contract for CJIA runway

Kaieteur News – Following competitive bidding for the contract to execute remedial works on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) runway embankment, a project which was estimated to cost some $11.8 million, K & F Contracting Services has been selected as the contractor to carry out the works.

According to information reaching this publication, the company was awarded the Ministry of Public Works contract to the tune of $12,570,800.

The project which opened in April at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office saw six contractors who applied for the job, placing bids that were higher than the engineer’s estimate.

A ministry official had told Kaieteur News back in April that this project deals basically with the remedial works to the perimeter fence that was constructed back in 2018. Back then, because of the incomplete runway, the government had to install a perimeter fence along the runway to enclose the embankment.

The official said that due to heavy rainfall around that period, it had washed away some of the sand at the embankment. Also, some erosion had occurred which would have damaged the perimeter fence.

The source stated also that there are plans to enforce the fence by installing geo-fabric material, which would help with the erosion underneath the perimeter fence.

This publication was informed too that some remedial works will be carried out on the wall of the fence. The fence had experienced some cracks over time, so that would be fixed by the contractor.

Earlier this year, it was announced by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that the sum of $927 million was allocated from this year’s budget for works at the CJIA.