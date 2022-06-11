Agri. Ministry inks $491M in contracts for critical machinery

Kaieteur News – Three agencies attached to the Ministry of Agriculture signed 12 contracts on Friday totalling some $491,567,360 for the procurement and supply of critical machinery that would advance developmental works in the agriculture sector.

The simple ceremony which took place at the Ministry’s boardroom saw Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) signing nine contracts totalling $457 million, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) signing two contracts totalling $18,895,000 and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signing one totalling $14,700,000.

Overseeing the signing of contracts was Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha who noted that the investments being made shows the government’s commitment to developing the sector. In his brief remarks, he also urged contractors to ensure goods and services are supplied and executed within the contractual period.

At the Ministry’s office yesterday, GUYSUCO signed two contracts with Fundiciones Universo, one is worth $28,155,400 for the supply and delivery of three new mill rollers for the Blairmont Estate. The other contract totalling $23,106,400 is for the supply and delivery of three mill rollers – one new and two re-shell for the Rose Hall Estate.

The agency also signed with Farm Supplies Limited for the supply and delivery of a mobile lighting tower, a contract worth $15,820,000.

Electrofix Electrical Services also secured a contract for an arc welding generator worth $9,234,000. A contract with Memorex Enterprise worth $33,836,160 was also awarded for the rehabilitation of the boiler house roof at the Rose Hall factory. GUYSUCO also signed a contract with Professional Engineering and Construction Services worth $58,697,200 for the rehabilitation of pre-milling and milling roofs and structures at the Rose Hall factory; a contract with Game Equipment LLC worth $226,368,000 for the supply and delivery of six 195HP articulated agricultural tractors; and two contracts with Garnet Engineers for the supply and delivery of one refurbished high grade and low grade crystallizers worth $48,377,600, along with the supply and delivery of two re-tubing evaporators worth $14,377,600.

The GMC signed its contracts with Farm Supplies Limited, one worth $13,000,000 for the supply and delivery of a boat and engine and carrier (24ftx3ft), and another worth $5,895,000 for a boat and engine and carrier (38ftx8ft).

Lastly, NDIA signed a $14,700,000 contract with GR Engineering Company for the provision of consultancy service for the design, review and supervision for the construction of a pump station at Canal Number One.

In April, the Ministry had inked a contract with Well Built Construction Services worth $650 million and this was for the construction of that pump station.