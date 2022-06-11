AFC congress today: Are humans higher animals?

Kaieteur News – Today, the AFC holds its congress which it calls “national conference.” This westernised party is endowed with a colonial mentality. In Europe, they don’t say congress as they do in Guyana and the Third World. They say conference.

Outsiders are not allowed but it would be a researcher’s goldmine to be in that room. How could delegates just sit there and allow themselves to be treated like robots? These are people who will vote for leaders who were in control of Guyana for five years and the mysteries and mistakes are literally mountainous and they will not throw one question to those leaders. Why should Guyana accept such Pavlovian humans?

If there is at least one morally endowed delegate who has children that will be part of Guyana’s future, then that parent owes it to their children and the future of their country to ask maybe just one question. I present here a list of terrible mistakes and depraved errors AFC leaders made when they were swirling with power intoxication. Can at least one delegate prove to Guyana that he/she is a civilised person and ask just one question?

1 – When the AFC sat down in May at its head office, four of the leaders agreed to call a woman that AFC activists never heard about and offer her the post of Minister of the Environment. Why did they overlook AFC soldiers who were equally qualified?

But there is more. David Patterson reacted to my publication of that degenerate decision. In an email to me that I have published on this page, he said the offer was based on a decision way back that if the AFC got into government, it would give a ministry to a member of civil society.

But that explanation is not shared by all of the second-tier leaders who I have spoken to since the Patterson email was made public. They told me they don’t know about such a decision and even if such a policy was laid down, there was absolutely no discussion in the AFC as to which organisation or person in civil society would be identified for the ministry.

2 – In February 2020, the AFC and APNU renegotiated the Cummingburg Accord and signed off on it. Joseph Harmon and Khemraj Ramjattan on separate occasions told the press that sections of it had to remain secret. Is there no delegate that will ask for a disclosure today? The secrets are no longer important so the AFC leaders must elaborate.

I will once more bring out a huge part of the secrecy, hoping at least one delegate will make an inquiry. The AFC agreed to a clause in the document that should the president demit office or cannot continue, the AFC will not propose its Prime Minister to succeed but agree that there will be a new president drawn from the PNC.

3 – Khemraj Ramjattan told channel 6 talk show host, Naim Chan that Charrandass Persaud lied when he said he didn’t know what government was doing in Berbice because Amna Ally was tasked with informing him. If the delegates in that room today cannot see this as sickening then they are equally sickening and should not be part of society.

The AFC was in government, held the portfolio of agriculture, had Charran as its parliamentary representative for Berbice yet an APNU minister had to keep Charran abreast of what the government was doing in Berbice. Does this happen in the real world? Does the AFC consist of real people? More importantly are the delegates in that room today, real people?

4 – Chairman of the AFC and then Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman informed the nation he was instructed to resign on the Exxon deal but never said who instructed him. Shouldn’t the delegates today asks AFC leaders to name Trotman’s instructor(s)?

5 – After becoming leader of the AFC at its Vreed-Hoop Congress in 2017, Trotman at a press conference at the AFC’s head office made a shocking revelation that disturbed the mental equilibrium of the nation. He said he was not offered a ministry and it was President Granger not the AFC that made him, Dominic Gaskin and Noel Holder ministers. The question for those in the room today was why wasn’t Trotman made a minister?

6 – Is it true that APNU leadership turned down a request from AFC for a deputy minister of agriculture, first to be filled by Rajendra Bissesar, then by Charrandass? Both men told me this. President Granger filled that post with someone from the PNC in 2020.

So is there anyone who is going to be brave enough to ask their leaders why these things happen? I guess not. We were born to accept humans as higher animals. I don’t know if they are.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)