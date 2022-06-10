Woman goes missing after leaving friend’s home in taxi

Kaieteur News – Relatives are now desperately searching for a single mother of three who reportedly disappeared on Saturday after leaving a male friend’s house located at “Yarrow Dam” Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The missing woman identified as Kayren Felix, 25, of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was last seen around 21:19hrs leaving Yarrow Dam in a taxi described as a yellow wagon. Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings had captured the moment when she entered the car and when it drove off but the vehicle’s licence plate is not clear. However, since then, Felix was never heard from or seen again.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday her sister, a worried Elizabeth Felix, recalled that they left their Fellowship home with another female relative around 15:00hrs on Saturday. They stopped at the Stabroek Bus Park where they began drinking a few beers together. At around 19:00hrs, Felix received a phone call from the male friend at “Yarrow Dam” inviting her over. She had met the man four weeks ago, via social media, but reportedly had never seen him and was eager to meet him for the first time.

Elizabeth decided to accompany her to the man’s house and together they boarded a bus from the Stabroek Bus Park and dropped off at the location. Elizabeth recounted that they walked up to the house and Felix entered to meet the friend while she waited outside for a short while to make sure that everything was okay. Elizabeth then left there close to 20:00hrs and returned to the bus park to rejoin the other female relative where they waited on Felix to return. Around 21:00hrs, Felix called her sister and said that she was heading back to the bus park to meet them but she never showed up.

The sister said that she began calling her phone but it was switched off. She became worried and began calling Felix’s phone repeatedly but would only be answered by the voicemail. Her last call that evening to her sister was after 23:00hrs. Since then she along with other relatives have been looking for Felix but she cannot be found. Police arrested her male friend but he told investigators that his last encounter with the woman was placing her in the taxi. He claimed that he was the one that had flagged down a passing yellow wagon for her to head back to the bus park. CCTV cameras have corroborated his story and police were forced to release him from custody.

Meantime, police continue their search for the missing woman and is seeking the public’s help in locating her. Her sister, Elizabeth, said that Felix has never stayed away from home before and her relatives are very worried about her safety. If anyone knows where she might be they are asked to contact the nearest police station, 911, or relatives on cell phone number, 690-1765. Felix was last seen wearing a pair of short blue denim pants, a short grey top, a pair of black and brown slippers and sporting a “mali” hairstyle.