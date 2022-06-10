Three Guyanese Cycle Clubs for Suriname event

Three local cycling clubs will invade the streets of Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday on a quest to return to the 592 with hardware.

According to members of the biking community, wheelsmen from Team Alanis, Team Evolution and the Kaieteur Attack Racing Club will depart today for the Dutch speaking nation.

The 52-mile event, which starts at 8:30am, is one of the biggest races on the Surinamese cycling calendar.

Team Alanis will be represented by Paul Choo-wee-nam and Kemuel Moses, while Team Evolution will send two riders, Christopher Griffith and Margru Beosarran.

Four riders from Team Kaieteur Attack, Kwame Furtune, Deeraj Garbarran, Marcus Keiler and Ajani Cutting are scheduled to saddle and compete.