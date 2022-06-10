Two soldiers robbed on seawalls

Kaieteur News – A female soldier on Sunday ran away and left her hand bag behind after two knife bandits attacked her and a 23-year-old male private of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the seawalls.

The female rank who was identified as a 39-year-old Corporal in the army and the male private were reportedly sitting on the Seawalls in the vicinity of the Kitty Pump Station when the bandits attacked.

According to police the bandits attacked them around 19:25hrs. The soldiers told police that while chatting with one another two identifiable men walked up to them. One of the suspects pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victims while demanding that they hand over everything.

The female rank said that she feared for her life and before they could say another word she reportedly dropped her hand-bag and ran away leaving the private behind.

Police reported that they took possession of the hand bag and raided the pockets of the private who was left behind at their mercy. After relieving him of cash, they escaped.

The soldiers told police that the knife bandits escaped with an Alcatel smart phone worth 25,000 and a total of $19,000 in cash. Police are currently hunting the suspects.