One night, 4-teams… Unfinished Business

Magnum Independence Cup Mini Tournament…

An evening of Futsal action, which is being sponsored by Magnum Tonic Wine and dubbed ‘Unfinished Business’, will take centre stage on Saturday June 18th at the National Park Tarmac.

This was officially confirmed by Magnum Brand Manager Jamaal Baird, as well as tournament coordinator Edison Jefford, following an official release yesterday.

The one night extravaganza will feature the top four teams from the previously concluded Magnum Independence Cup, reliving their exploits in an elimination contest.

The competing teams are defending champion Back Circle, runners up Sparta Boss, third place finisher Gold is Money, and Bent Street.

Winner of the mini championship will pocket $300,000, while the second, third and fourth place sides will walk away with $150,000, $100,000, and 50,000 respectively.

Baird during brief remarks said, “The streets have asked us for it and we will deliver because of the tremendous support of the previous tournament and the spectators being jilted by the outcome of the tournament. We are a brand for the streets and we have heard the streets and we will deliver, it will be called unfinished business.”

Meanwhile, Jefford stated, “Following the final, we had lots of feedback from patrons about the nature of the semifinals between Sparta and Bent Street which finished 18-17 and the final with Back Circle which ended 6-5, and didn’t finish in favour of Sparta. The nail biting finishes are still fresh in the minds of the patrons and the main sponsor Magnum, felt as though we should relive the experiences.”

He further said, “That’s how we came to stage this one day event dubbed ‘Unfinished Business’ so we can give the patrons a chance who didn’t get to witness the semifinal and final, the chance to witness both matches on one night.”

The competition is scheduled to be officially launched shortly, where further details on the event will be disclosed to the public.