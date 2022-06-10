Newborn survives car crash after being thrown from window

Kaieteur News – A seven-day-old baby on Thursday escaped a car crash on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, with only a few scratches and bruises despite being thrown out of the opened window.

The car crash took place around 09:30hrs at Ex-Mouth Essequibo Coast. Police have identified the driver of the car, PSS 866 as Bently George, while the identity of the lone female passenger and mother of the newborn remains unknown at this time.

Reports are that motorcar was heading south along the Ex-Mouth Road when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn. An eyewitness told Kaieteur News that the driver had applied brakes and swerved the car to avoid it toppling, but it still crashed into a concrete rail at the side of the road and landed on its side. The eyewitness recounted that upon impact, the baby fell out of the car window into the grass.

Eyewitnesses rushed quickly to offer assistance and found that the mother and the driver were seriously injured and trapped inside the wrecked car. They reportedly picked up the baby first and recalled that it was as if nothing had happened to him. He was conscious and responding well as they cleaned off his skin.

His mother and the driver were later pulled from the wrecked vehicle and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. The two adults are reportedly in a serious condition while the newborn only suffered few bruises about the body.