Newborn survives car crash after being thrown from window

Latest update June 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A seven-day-old baby on Thursday escaped a car crash on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, with only a few scratches and bruises despite being thrown out of the opened window.
The car crash took place around 09:30hrs at Ex-Mouth Essequibo Coast. Police have identified the driver of the car, PSS 866 as Bently George, while the identity of the lone female passenger and mother of the newborn remains unknown at this time.
Reports are that motorcar was heading south along the Ex-Mouth Road when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn. An eyewitness told Kaieteur News that the driver had applied brakes and swerved the car to avoid it toppling, but it still crashed into a concrete rail at the side of the road and landed on its side. The eyewitness recounted that upon impact, the baby fell out of the car window into the grass.
Eyewitnesses rushed quickly to offer assistance and found that the mother and the driver were seriously injured and trapped inside the wrecked car. They reportedly picked up the baby first and recalled that it was as if nothing had happened to him. He was conscious and responding well as they cleaned off his skin.
His mother and the driver were later pulled from the wrecked vehicle and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. The two adults are reportedly in a serious condition while the newborn only suffered few bruises about the body.
Jun 10, 2022Three local cycling clubs will invade the streets of Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday on a quest to return to the 592 with hardware. According to members of the biking community, wheelsmen from Team...
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – In more than 50 years of social activism in Guyana, an occurrence that I will always reflect on involves... more
Kaieteur News – Perhaps, just perhaps, the greatest compliment which has been paid to the East Indian presence in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]