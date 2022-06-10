Latest update June 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyanese can’t be pleased

Jun 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh can’t please people in Guyana. One time dem sehing one thing; de next time is another thing.
One time dem supporting something. Next time dem finding fault.
Dem bin calling fuh cash grants. Dem believe de guvament win de lottery with de oil discoveries. Suh dem seh dem want every family fuh get cash grant.
Well, de guvament bin giving people cash grant. Dem give every household G$25,000 fuh de COVID-19. Dem give dem workers wah get knack off at Skeldon G$250,000. Dem give G$200,000 to nuff small businesses in Linden. Dem did give pensioners and parents cash grant. Dem giving dem fishermen G$150,000. Dem giving de disabled money.
Money sharing but money short. Dem cash grant was one-off grant, except fuh wah dem given dem parents fuh help dem children with school. Dem trying fuh stretch de oil money as far as dey can.
But now dem same people, wah bin calling fuh cash grant, complaining how de guvament giving people fish rather dan teaching dem how to fish. Dat sound fishy coming from de same people who bin want de fish rather dan de fish hook.
But dat is how we does roll in Guyana. Yuh can’t please people here. Whether is fish or funds!
Dem boys wan tell dem wah complaining dat, “Give a man a fish and he will have a meal. Teach a man how to fish and he will spend thousands of dollars on fishing equipment.”
Talk half. Leff half.

Features/Columnists

  Those hands that fed us all

    Kaieteur News – Perhaps, just perhaps, the greatest compliment which has been paid to the East Indian presence in the...

