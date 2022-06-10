Golden Jaguars face toughest challenge tomorrow – Haiti have arrived

2022/23 Concacaf Nations League…

The Golden Jaguars prepare to face their toughest challenge yet in the 2022/23 edition of the Concacaf Nations League as they host the Haiti National Team tomorrow, Saturday June 11, here at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

It will be a clash of the undefeated teams that sit on top Group B of the League B Tournament, that vie for the top spot since only the winner of each Group gains promotion to League A. League B comprises of 16 teams divided into four equal groups.

Guyana commands the Group with six points from two consecutive victories while the Haitian team that arrived yesterday is second on four points from a win and a draw. Bermuda is third with a point from a draw and a loss while Montserrat is in the cellar with no points following two consecutive defeats.

Following Guyana’s 2 – 1 victory against Bermuda on Tuesday, head coach of the Jaguars, Jamal Shabazz, thought it was a hard fought victory which can be accredited to the critical preparatory matches played against Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago coupled with the team’s desire to perform well.

Even though Shabazz was elated for the result against Bermuda, he still believes his team needs improvement in a few areas.

On the recent win he said, “The guys dig deep. This is a team that is showing tremendous resilience, the areas where we lack quality, I think we certainly have heart and we saw today where the legs gone but the hearts still carried the team.”

In regards to the task ahead, Shabazz stated that they have tremendous respect for the Haitian team that is led by Jean-Jacques Pierre, “but this is our doorstep, and we’ve got to deal with them on our doorstep”.

“We going to get rest and recovered and comeback. I’m confident that the spirit of the team has in it that fight to come and match the Haitians at home here. It’s a Saturday and we want to encourage the public to come out and support the team. And if you can’t come send some good vibes, at least send some good vibes.”

“We think now it’s going to be difficult playing Haiti in Santo Domingo, because it’s next door to Haiti. So we have a chance to play them here; by far the strongest opponent in the group. We will need all the support we can get, but we have the courage and the confidence to step up big against them,” the coach added.

The Haiti challenge will then continue on Tuesday, June 14, at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic when Guyana play their second away match. Meanwhile, Bermuda play Montserrat at the same venue in the match that follows.

Guyana’s squad: Quillan Roberts, Leo Lovell, Jaylen Jones, Quincy Adams, Samuel Cox (C), Daniel Wilson, Neil Danns, Omari Glasgow, Stephen Duke-Mckenna, Trayon Bobb, Torell Ondaan, Akel Clarke, Alex Murray, Matthew Briggs, Jeremy Garrett, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Job Caesar, Anthony Jeffrey, Clive Nobrega, Tre Mitford, Kelsey Benjamin, Pernell Schultz and Emery Welshman.

Haiti previous match list: Jhony Placide (C), Carlens Arcus, Francois Dulysse, Ricardo Adé, Alex Christian, Derrick Etienne Jr., Steeven Saba, Bryan Alceus, Christiano Francois, Mondy Prunier, Carnejy Antoine, Josué Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Ashkanov Appolon, Brian Chevreuil, Dany Jean, Simonsen Jeppe Friborg, Fredler Christophe, Carl Sainte, Steven Séance and Leverton Pierre.