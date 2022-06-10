GCC launches investment portal for local businesses

Kaieteur News – Local businesses would now have the opportunity and a platform to seek investments with foreign investors for projects in Guyana through a newly launched ‘Investment Portal’.

The portal which was launched by the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown is the first ever of its kind to be developed here. The portal which links local businesses to potential regional and international investors was developed by both GCCI and Brain Street Group.

The initiative represents a step towards modernising and improving private sector development in Guyana. President of the GCCI, Timothy Tucker at the launch said that he is very pleased to have this portal on board because it opens a wide range of opportunities for businesses here in the country to develop.

“This portal was a brainchild of the Trade and Investment Committee some three years ago, originating through the fact that we had so many incoming trade missions and so many interest into Guyana that everyone was asking where the interesting opportunities, where would we look, what businesses you have in Guyana that would want investment and of course which sectors are the best ideas to invest,” he explained.

Tucker said the portal is meant to bring both investor and investee in becoming a partnership to invest in different sectors of the country. “So it’s an introduction for the business community and of course what it does is really the opportunity to not only looking for financial assistance but also looking at connecting businesses, because you can have similar business looking for a partnership to boost themselves in the oil and gas sector and other sectors, so its combining persons around the world,” Tucker related

For now he said the portal is open to members of the GCCI, and that limited amount of information is needed from both parties. Explaining the process of the portal was Chief Executive Officer of Brain Street Group, Lance Hinds who said that the portal complies of two main parties, the investor and those who would be interested in some kind of investment in the projects that they might have.

Common and simple information about the respective business and investors will have to be uploaded as well as the investment ideas in which the parties are seeking to invest in.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar who was also present at the launch lauded the Chamber and Brain Street Group for bringing such an initiative that is structured- based linking local businesses to foreign investors.

He urged businesses to deal honestly with investors so as to maintain the integrity of the portal. “With the members of the Chamber of Commerce dealing with the investors, deal honestly, deal honestly, if something doesn’t work out that does it, but give correct information, give factual information to investors, what you don’t want to do is mislead people and then we get a bad name, so we have to ensure there is some level of conduct so that the integrity of the portal is maintained,” he expressed.

Persons can access the investment portal via the link, investment.gcci.gy.