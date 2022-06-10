Female cook killed, dumped in Puruni River

Kaieteur News – A man has reportedly admitted to killing a female cook and dumping her body into the Puruni River, Region Seven on Wednesday night.

The dead woman has been identified as Miriam Edwards aged 25. Police have since recovered the woman’s body. Reports are that the suspect allegedly admitted to killing the woman after robbing her of a quantity of raw gold.

Miners in the area after they could not find Edwards began a search for her. They found her camp ransacked at which point they began inquiring. They later captured the suspect and tied him up. They handed him over to police and he reportedly led investigators to where the woman’s body was disposed.