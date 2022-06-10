Eight witnesses to take stand in ‘Hot Skull’ murder trial

Latest update June 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2022 News
– as suspect pleads not guilty to killing Better Hope pensioner
Kaieteur News – Sherwin Clarke, 33, called “Hot Skull” on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that he murdered 76-year-old David Ramkissoon, a businessman of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.
Clarke was arraigned before Justice, Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. He is being represented by attorney-at-law, Damien DaSilva.
The accused denied the charge which stated that on August 21, 2016, he murdered Ramkissoon during the course or furtherance of a robbery. The matter continues on June 22, and the State is expected to call eight witnesses to testify.
Clarke was jointly charged with Godfrey Gill, 28, for the murder of the pensioner. However, in April, Gill was sentenced to 11 years and four months for the offence. Gill had pleaded not guilty to the capital offence, but admitted guilt on the lesser charge that he, in the company of others, killed Ramkissoon during a robbery on August 21, 2016
According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as ‘Short Man’, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery. It was reported that there was a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally and this led to the police arresting the suspects.
