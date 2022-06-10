Corentyne woman goes missing after son tells her “go look a wuk’

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old woman has gone missing days after her son told her she needed to find a job.

A report has since been made at the Springlands Police Station by her son.

Missing is Janwattie Pragash called ‘Dolly’, 58, of lot 250 No.76 Housing Scheme, Upper Corentyne. Her son Narindra Pragash, 28 a labourer, told Kaieteur News that on Tuesday his mother left home stating that she was heading out to the nearby shop to purchase a bag of rice. The son said that he was resting in his bed when she left but after some time had elapsed and he did not see his mother return, he grew worried. According to Pragash, he decided to check with an indigent home located at Fort Canje, Berbice and he was told that she was not there, since she was turned away and sent to the Good Samaritan Home in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam. Checks at the Good Samaritan Home revealed that the woman did not check in there. When asked why he decided to check the home at Fort Canje, Pragash said that some time ago his mother had left home and went there “because she got a little nerve problem.”

Additionally, Pragash mentioned that he and his mother had an argument the day prior to her leaving home and that the argument was about finances. He said during the argument he told his mother “to go look a wuk” since he has been unable to work for the past two weeks due to an illness. He is however pleading with the public to assist in locating his mother, if they have any information about her whereabouts. Persons with information can contact him on cell number 6820837.