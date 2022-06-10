Cop, mechanic arrested for hijacking car

Kaieteur News – A Tactical Services Unit (TSU) rank of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has found himself in hot water after investigators found out that he, a mechanic and several other persons were involved in the hijacking of a white Toyota Premio motor car with licence plate, HD 2132 on Sunday last.

In fact, the policeman reportedly buckled while being interrogated by his colleagues and was the one who led them to the stolen car around 08:00hrs on Wednesday at a location in Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD). The car was reportedly stripped and spray-painted in a ‘gun metal’ colour, but police were still able to positively identify it as stolen by reviewing the chasis number.

According to police the car was hijacked from Rameshwar Singh of Number 70 Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, during the evening hours on Sunday at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). Singh had told police that while he was driving along the road at Providence, a car had struck his from behind. He reportedly stopped his vehicle and stepped outside to check on the damage but, was pounced on by men from the other car. They robbed him of cash and drove away with his car. The matter was reported to police and East Bank investigators began working on the case.

Their investigation, reported police, led them to the home of a 27, year-old mechanic of Patentia, WBD. They showed up at the mechanic’s home around 18:00hrs on Tuesday and conducted a search but found no stolen car or nothing of evidential value. However, while questioning the mechanic he provided some leads that led police to track down another mechanic who resides at La Grange, WBD. Ranks showed up there and searched the second mechanic’s workshop and found car parts. Those car parts were later positively identified as parts of the hijacked car. Documents of the stolen car were also found at his residence.

Police arrested the mechanic and continued their investigation. As they began to put the pieces of the puzzle together, they ended up at a house in Kuru Kururu, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where they found a white premio car abandoned in the yard. Police soon found out that the abandoned car was the same one used during the hijacking to hit Singh’s vehicle from behind. On Wednesday they arrested the policeman who eventually led them to recover the stolen car.

Investigations continue.