Latest update June 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sports, community relations high on agenda as acting Commissioner holds first meeting with National Scout Leaders

Jun 09, 2022 Sports

Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken is sticking to promises made to lead from the front as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) move to resuscitate groups that are aligned with the organization.

Acting Commissioner Mr. Hicken meeting with the Scout Leaders in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at GPF’s Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Among such organizations are Scouts, Youths and sports groups across the country, a number of which has already been activated.
On Monday, Mr. Hicken took time out to meet with Scout Leaders from across the country in an effort to speed up the resuscitation of Scout Groups in Guyana. The meeting took place in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at GPF’s Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
The meeting was cordial and encouraging and according to Commissioner Hicken, the vision is for the GPF’s continued inclusion of young people and youth initiatives as part of its Social Crime Prevention Plan.
The various Police Commanders and other heads of departments across the country were earlier given the charge by Commissioner Hicken to begin resuscitating or forming scout, youth and sports groups under their purview. (Samuel Whyte)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Chanderpaul in CWI President’s XI squad named for Bangladesh warm-up match

Chanderpaul in CWI President’s XI squad named for Bangladesh...

Jun 09, 2022

Motie in West Indies squad named for 1st Test vs Bangladesh in Antigua ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel yesterday named three uncapped players in a...
Read More
Sports, community relations high on agenda as acting Commissioner holds first meeting with National Scout Leaders

Sports, community relations high on agenda as...

Jun 09, 2022

Hopkinson, Dayaram and Gordon emerge as top shots

Hopkinson, Dayaram and Gordon emerge as top shots

Jun 09, 2022

Buxton teams, Airy Hall, Mahaica & Ann’s Grove record wins

Buxton teams, Airy Hall, Mahaica & Ann’s...

Jun 09, 2022

Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Jun 09, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Rukhram slams 196 not out in OSCL’s tournament…

Canada-based Guyanese Rukhram slams 196 not out...

Jun 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • I AM ENTITLED

    Kaieteur News – I told her the disappointing news. I knew it would not go down well. I had anticipated tears, but I... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]