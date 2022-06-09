Sports, community relations high on agenda as acting Commissioner holds first meeting with National Scout Leaders

Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken is sticking to promises made to lead from the front as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) move to resuscitate groups that are aligned with the organization.

Among such organizations are Scouts, Youths and sports groups across the country, a number of which has already been activated.

On Monday, Mr. Hicken took time out to meet with Scout Leaders from across the country in an effort to speed up the resuscitation of Scout Groups in Guyana. The meeting took place in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at GPF’s Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The meeting was cordial and encouraging and according to Commissioner Hicken, the vision is for the GPF’s continued inclusion of young people and youth initiatives as part of its Social Crime Prevention Plan.

The various Police Commanders and other heads of departments across the country were earlier given the charge by Commissioner Hicken to begin resuscitating or forming scout, youth and sports groups under their purview. (Samuel Whyte)