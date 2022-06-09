Region 6 man is latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that a 71-year-old man from Region Six, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. The man, who was fully vaccinated and inoculated with a booster shot, died on May 27, last, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,239.

Via its daily dashboard, the Ministry continues to record an increase in cases. According to the data provided, within the last assessed 24-hour period, 138 new infections were recorded.

The new infections, which have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 65,560, were detected in Region Four – 56, Region Two – 44, Region Three – 20, Region Seven – seven, Regions 10 – Six which recorded five each and Region Five which recorded one.

From the 138 new cases, 73 are women and 65 are men.

The dashboard also shows that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 27 persons are in institutional isolation, 988 are in home isolation and 11 are quarantined institutionally.

Additionally, a total of 70 persons have recovered with the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,305.

