mmg+ payments accepted at Sol Guyana’s Shell-Branded Service Stations

Kaieteur News – Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) in conjunction with Sol Guyana Inc., through its network of Shell-branded Service Stations, now offer their customers an additional, safer and cashless payment option nationwide.

This was revealed in a release issued on Wednesday by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company.

“The introduction of this mmg+ payment option represents an innovative solution to the changing landscape in Guyana, through the availability of a seamless and convenient payment option that supports the global move to reduce cash transactions, and replace them with digitised options,” explained Bobita Ram, General Manager of mmg+.

Ram revealed that for the first time in Guyana, payments through QR and merchant codes, would be possible at the pumps. All of Sol’s network of Shell-branded Service Stations in Guyana are outfitted with the mobile money application and customers can now pay for their fuel at the pump in addition to purchase of products and services from the convenience of their secure mmg+ wallets.

“COVID-19 has taught us to become more innovative in the ways we get the job done – this reality is now our ‘new normal’ and mmg+ is pleased that Sol has joined in offering Guyanese a cutting-edge, mobile payment option, which also ensures the customers’ safety,” Ram added.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the mobile financial company has increased its efforts to team up with different organisations to provide an alternate payment option that eliminates physical contact. Ram added, “Although the spread of COVID-19 has significantly reduced, it is still important that we continue to revolutionise the mobile money space to allow for secure, safe, every day transactions.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said initiatives like these are essential to building a more developed Guyana, where innovation and the improvement of individual life experiences are priorities.

“Guyana is growing rapidly and we need more 21st century solutions like the recent Harbour Bridge easy [automated tolling system] and like this cashless payment at the pump option. I congratulate mmg+ and Sol Guyana on this venture,” the Minister added.

General Manager of Sol Guyana Inc, Earl Carribon, expressed a shared desire to ensure heightened customer safety while also reducing the physical handling of cash transactions.

“Sol remains committed to the communities in which we operate, and our core values of Integrity, Respect, Safety and Community are at the center of operations. Entering into this agreement with mmg+ solidifies our commitment to the people of Guyana, including our employees, and we are proud to take these steps toward safer daily transactions,” Carribon, stated.

The mmg+ team took the opportunity to remind customers of the online banking option to transfer money to their mobile wallets, which further increases the convenience, and safety of transactions. To learn more about mmg+ or to establish a wallet visit www.mmg.gy.