Lamming Stood for Fairness and Justice on Race

Dear Editor,

It is with sadness I learn of the passing of George Lamming. He was an outstanding literary figure with tremendous output, who like VS Naipaul and Derek Walcott, examined, related, and analysed Caribbean life experiences through the critical lens of poetry, fictional novels, short stories, and other genres. He even penned an autobiographical sketch that reflects life in Barbados and the larger Caribbean society.

I remember the works of Lamming having been commanded to read some of them as part of my early university training. His writings, much like Naipaul and Walcott, focused on the relationship between imperial powers and their colonies and the effects of their rule on subjects.

Lamming’s writings were Afro-nationalistic and Pan-Africanist in nature. And though he was proud of his African identity with almost all of his writings on his people, he was not ‘racial’ towards others. He was a fair, non-racial man who did not possess any racist cell and who did not judge others on account of race. He batted for Indians when they were attacked in Barbados, and he came to the defense of Guyanese Rickey Singh when Tom Adams deported him in 1983 and when politicians used slurs and micro-aggressions against Indians. He reminded his countrymen and Guyanese who had set upon Indians that Indian hands fed Guyana and the region, and he pointed to their productivity in and economic contributions to Barbados.

Lamming’s writings were mandatory in college on Caribbean literature. When I was a Sophomore (2nd year) in university, in 1978, studying Bio-Chemistry, a required elective was a course in Literature. I opted for a course on Africana Literature; there were no courses on Indian or South Asian or Indo-Caribbean Literature. Almost every week of the fourteen weeks course that met thrice weekly was an analysis of a different novel or book of poetry or of short stories. The works of Aime Cesaire, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Langston Hughes, Ralph Ellison, Alex Haley, James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Derek Walcott, George Lamming, and V.S Naipaul, among others were read.

Lamming’s “In the Castle of My Skin” was required reading with a 10-page written analysis. It is an autobiographical of growing up in Barbados. Lamming became famous and an iconic figure from that work, an Afro nationalist piece that is used in virtually every course on the Caribbean.

James DeJongh of St. Thomas, who was the Professor, described the work as an accurate description of the colonial experience not only in Barbados but throughout the Caribbean, and not only Black Caribbeans but Indo-Caribbeans as well. It was a classic narrative of the Black colonial experience, not much different from say Naipaul’s classic “Miguel Street” of growing up in the Caribbean or of India’s Wounded Civilisation. Lamming and Naipaul recount boyhood experience of yesteryear during the late colonial era at the dawn of independence.

In the Castle of My Skin, like Miguel Street, related the effects of colonialism on race, family relations, social life, poverty, education, labour movement, migration and more issues in Barbados and by extension in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean. He said colonial education served the needs of the imperial powers not the colonies or the peoples self-satisfaction.

Lamming was a champion of self-determination. He supported the independence movements in the region and wrote on them so that the people can pursue their own goals and interests and their own culture rather than that of the European who saw non-whites as primitive.

He abhorred racism. He saw racism in the relationship between Whites, European powers and the varied peoples they colonised or enslaved and indentured. Unlike other academics or scholars and writers, he spoke out against injustice. He condemned the racism directed towards Indians. When Indians were attacked and prevented from entering Barbados, he reminded that those were the hands that fed Black Caribbeans. No notable Indian writer or academic made such a factual profound statement. Lamming condemned Burnham for denying Rodney employment at UG and for Rodney’s deportation from Jamaica by the Hugh Shearer administration, Burnham’s murdering Rodney, and of Tom Adams’ exiling Rickey Singh. He also stood up to Tom Adams rallying for Singh leading to the cancellation of the deportation order. Lamming also accused Burnham of murdering Rodney and WPA activists, and he urged comrades to take protective measures. He described Burnham as a dictator and he said an injustice was committed against Dr. Jagan denying him his rightful place as the legitimately elected leader of Guyana. He praised Jagan’s leadership and non-racial socialist credentials. He stood on the side of justice cheering Jagan’s return to power in 1992. He also showered accolades on Jagan at his passing. And he condemned those who engaged in violence in 1997 and after during the rule of Janet Jagan.

Lamming was a noble man. His stance on fairness and principled position on issues and his literary contributions will be remembered forever.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram