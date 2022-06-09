Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

CG Insurance T20 blaze

In the third match which was played under lights on Tuesday night, Chinelle Henry helped Jamaica to a 79-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago, with a fine all-round showing in first round action of CG Insurance Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence.

Henry registered the only fifty in the round; blasting a pugnacious 52 from 38 balls with seven boundaries to spearhead Jamaica to 133-6 off 20 overs.

Natasha McLean got the Jamaicans off to a flying start with 30 off 27 balls, which included five boundaries and shared in a 29-run opening partnership with Rashada Williams who was dismissed for 10.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor added 14 which included two boundaries. Caniesha Isaac was the best bowler for Trinidad and Tobago with figures of 2-21 from four overs.

The experienced pacer Neisha-Ann Waisome destroyed the Trinidad and Tobago batting under lights as she ripped the middle-order apart to finish with career-best figures of 5-8 from four overs.

Only Kirbyina Alexander (15), the last batter to be dismissed, reached double figures as Trinidad and Tobago were bundled out for 55 in 13.3 overs. Henry completed a good match with figures of 2-20. (Sean Devers)