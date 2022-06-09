Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Latest update June 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2022 Sports
CG Insurance T20 blaze
In the third match which was played under lights on Tuesday night, Chinelle Henry helped Jamaica to a 79-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago, with a fine all-round showing in first round action of CG Insurance Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence.
Henry registered the only fifty in the round; blasting a pugnacious 52 from 38 balls with seven boundaries to spearhead Jamaica to 133-6 off 20 overs.
Natasha McLean got the Jamaicans off to a flying start with 30 off 27 balls, which included five boundaries and shared in a 29-run opening partnership with Rashada Williams who was dismissed for 10.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor added 14 which included two boundaries. Caniesha Isaac was the best bowler for Trinidad and Tobago with figures of 2-21 from four overs.
The experienced pacer Neisha-Ann Waisome destroyed the Trinidad and Tobago batting under lights as she ripped the middle-order apart to finish with career-best figures of 5-8 from four overs.
Only Kirbyina Alexander (15), the last batter to be dismissed, reached double figures as Trinidad and Tobago were bundled out for 55 in 13.3 overs. Henry completed a good match with figures of 2-20. (Sean Devers)
Jun 09, 2022Motie in West Indies squad named for 1st Test vs Bangladesh in Antigua ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel yesterday named three uncapped players in a...
Jun 09, 2022
Jun 09, 2022
Jun 09, 2022
Jun 09, 2022
Jun 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – In November last year, I informed Guyanese and non-Guyanese who keep an eye on unfolding affairs here... more
Kaieteur News – I told her the disappointing news. I knew it would not go down well. I had anticipated tears, but I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]