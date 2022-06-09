Latest update June 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Jun 09, 2022 Sports

CG Insurance T20 blaze

In the third match which was played under lights on Tuesday night, Chinelle Henry helped Jamaica to a 79-run victory over Trinidad and Tobago, with a fine all-round showing in first round action of CG Insurance Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence.

Chinelle Henry (ESPNcricinfo file photo)

Henry registered the only fifty in the round; blasting a pugnacious 52 from 38 balls with seven boundaries to spearhead Jamaica to 133-6 off 20 overs.
Natasha McLean got the Jamaicans off to a flying start with 30 off 27 balls, which included five boundaries and shared in a 29-run opening partnership with Rashada Williams who was dismissed for 10.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor added 14 which included two boundaries. Caniesha Isaac was the best bowler for Trinidad and Tobago with figures of 2-21 from four overs.
The experienced pacer Neisha-Ann Waisome destroyed the Trinidad and Tobago batting under lights as she ripped the middle-order apart to finish with career-best figures of 5-8 from four overs.
Only Kirbyina Alexander (15), the last batter to be dismissed, reached double figures as Trinidad and Tobago were bundled out for 55 in 13.3 overs. Henry completed a good match with figures of 2-20. (Sean Devers)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Chanderpaul in CWI President’s XI squad named for Bangladesh warm-up match

Chanderpaul in CWI President’s XI squad named for Bangladesh...

Jun 09, 2022

Motie in West Indies squad named for 1st Test vs Bangladesh in Antigua ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel yesterday named three uncapped players in a...
Read More
Sports, community relations high on agenda as acting Commissioner holds first meeting with National Scout Leaders

Sports, community relations high on agenda as...

Jun 09, 2022

Hopkinson, Dayaram and Gordon emerge as top shots

Hopkinson, Dayaram and Gordon emerge as top shots

Jun 09, 2022

Buxton teams, Airy Hall, Mahaica & Ann’s Grove record wins

Buxton teams, Airy Hall, Mahaica & Ann’s...

Jun 09, 2022

Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Jamaica open campaign with win over T&T

Jun 09, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Rukhram slams 196 not out in OSCL’s tournament…

Canada-based Guyanese Rukhram slams 196 not out...

Jun 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • I AM ENTITLED

    Kaieteur News – I told her the disappointing news. I knew it would not go down well. I had anticipated tears, but I... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]