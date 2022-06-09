It does hurt when yuh no longer de centre of attraction

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know de pain and de anguish wah dem diehard supporters of de Opposition going through. It must be huttin dem real bad, eating away at dem soul fuh see how de Pee Pee Pee regain power.

Dat muss be de hardest thing fuh bear. De unkindest cut of all.

Imagine getting invite to a diplomatic reception but you is no longer de centre of attraction. Yuh getting dis and put in a corner fuh stand up while de Pee Pee Pee boys getting all de attention. And to think all dat attention coulda bin you own. Dat gat to hurt.

De Pee Pee Pee is now de life ah de party. Everybody want dem near dem. Heads of States coming to Guyana and meeting dem, and dem nah gat too much time fuh de Opposition who nat so long ago did basking in de limelight.

When yuh use to walk in a room, everybody use to stand up. Now is you gat to stand up when de Pee Pee Pee walk in a room. Dat gat to hurt.

Is suh with life. One time yuh up and de next time yuh down. When yuh up, everybody want be yuh friend. Yuh like nectar to dem bees. But when yuh down, yuh mash dog down.

But some people nah understand dat life gat its seasons. So dem tekkin on. Dem face sour when dem see de Pee Pee Pee getting all de acclaim and attention. But day does turn night.

Talk half. Leff half.