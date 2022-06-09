Hopkinson, Dayaram and Gordon emerge as top shots

GuyanaNRA Smallbore /SICI/IPSC Level 1 Match…

When the Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) held an International Practical Shooting Federation (IPSC) Level 1 Match on Sunday last the Timehri Rifle Ranges, emerging as the best shots on the day were Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson, Satya Dayaram and Jude Gordon.

The event was sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts located at 246 Samaan Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.

Hopkinson outshot a very experienced field in the Open Division, accumulating 313.4879 points for a 100% match average to beat into second place, Smallbore Captain, Gordon Richards, who ended with 270.0 points while third place went to Dallas Thomas with 238.4712 points.

Occupying fourth place was Roberto Tewari followed by Carlos Mendonca and Murtland Smith in the order.

Ruling the roost in the Production Class was Satya Dayaram who mirrored the 100% returns of the Open winner in her category which attracted the most competitors of the day. Dayaram tallied 322.5801 points well ahead of the second-placed David Dharry (298.6836) and Joseph Chin in third on 203.2876 points.

Fourth, fifth and sixth places were occupied by Kelsey Andrews, Surujbali Persaud, and Vyvian Crandon. A total of 24-persons contested this category.

The top shooter in the Standard Class which saw eleven persons competing was another 100% achiever, Jude Gordon, whose 338.5062 points saw him claiming the winner’s trophy ahead of the experienced Ryan McKinnon who managed a 93% return with his 317.5772 points.

Third was Azaad Hassan with 276.9051 points, followed by Rajiv Latchana, Lavendra Luckiram and Romesh Latchana, in that order.