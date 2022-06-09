Gunmen invade birthday party, empty pockets and bags

Kaieteur News – Detectives on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) have managed to arrest three suspects accused of invading a birthday party on Wednesday and emptying the pockets and bags of eight prominent businessmen. The businessmen were robbed of millions in cash, cellular phones and expensive jewellery.

Police stated that the armed robbery took place around 01:30hrs at one of the businessmen’s house located at Fourth Street, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Those in attendance at the party recalled that four men armed with handguns stormed into the house through a back door that was left opened. They were all held at gun point and the bandits relieved them of cash and other valuables before escaping in a waiting car.

Among those robbed were prominent attorney-at-law, Everton Lammy-Singh, Michael Kunjbehari, Robin Satrohan, Ryan Jahurali, John Ali, Mario Joseph, Ramsammy (only name given) and Anthony Joseph.

The bandits reportedly stole a total of $3.5M in cash from the eight businessmen along two laptops, one Samsung Galaxy 10, two Samsung Note20 Ultra, one Samsung Note22 Ultra and an iPhone 13.

A $700,000 bag was also stolen along with a $4M diamond ring, two gold rings valued $532,000 and a $1.1M gold chain. Wallets containing an ID card and a driver’s licence were also taken away.

After the gunmen left, the businessmen called police and investigators immediately started working on the case.

Police were able to track one of the stolen phones to a house in Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. No one was found but police were able to recover a bag with the stolen laptops, the driver’s licence and some of the stolen phones.

The recovered items were dusted for fingerprints and around 06:00hrs, ranks were tipped off and descended on a house at Melanie, ECD where they arrested three suspects and took them to the Beterverwagting Police Station.

The businessmen have since positively identified the three men as part of the four-man gang that robbed them.