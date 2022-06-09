Canada-based Guyanese Rukhram slams 196 not out in OSCL’s tournament…

Latest update June 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2022 Sports
Prolific left-handed opening batsman and Canada-based Guyanese Avish Rukhram continued to make headlines having fashioned his way to back-to-back centuries in the continuation of the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) regular Season 20-overs competition.
Last Sunday at Ashtonbee Ground, Scarborough, Rukhram slammed a scintillating 196 not out to follow up his unbeaten 153 the previous week representing Mercenary. Choosing to bat first against 3 Counties EBD/Miss Phoebe, reigning champion Mercenary piled up a massive 327-3 from the 17 overs when time was called.
3 Counties EBD/Miss Phoebe, in response, were bowled out for 46, losing appallingly by 281 runs. But the day belonged to the consistent 30-year-old Rukhram who clobbered 23 sixes and 8 fours in his magnificent batting exhibition. Before the innings concluded, Zaheer Allard also showed equal aggression by hitting an entertaining 57 laced with eight sixes.
Mercenary now have four wins from as many matches and their bowlers did a fantastic job as well. Rabindra Diaram and Kristopher Karran, the son of veteran softball player Muniram Karran, picked up three wickets each to help with the demolition job. Details from the other games will be available in a subsequent article.
The competition is set to continue on Saturday with a list of matches across the Greater Toronto Area. Meanwhile, Rukhram had dominated a few years ago in the Ontario RoundArm Cricket Association competitions with two double-centuries.
