Buxton teams, Airy Hall, Mahaica & Ann’s Grove record wins

Latest update June 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2022 Sports
EDFA/Stag Beer Men’s Senior League 2022…
This weekend the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) organised Stag Beer Men’s Senior League is scheduled to continue with four matches.
According to the fixtures, Buxton United and Dynamic FC contest the opening match of Saturday’s double header at the Buxton Ground from 16:00 hrs then Buxton Stars and Victoria Scorpions meet in the feature match which starts at 18:00 hrs.
The following day the action continues at the same venue with another double header that has Melanie and Ann’s Grove battling in the curtain raiser from 16:00 hrs then Mahaica Determinators tackle the Victoria Kings in the feature from 18:00 hrs.
On Saturday last, Mahaica Determinators defeated Victoria Scorpions, 3 – 1, while the Buxton Stars outshined Melanie to win 3 – 2.
In Mahaica’s win, the opposition drew first blood in the 10th minute from an own goal credited to Shamar Pollard but the equalizer came five minutes later, compliments of Kadasi Barns. The encounter continued with scores leveled until the brink of half time where Eion Abel made his presence felt.
Abel gained the lead for Mahaica in the 44th then completed his brace after the break when he scored in the 64th minute to put the victory beyond doubt.
In the game that followed, a brace from Buxton Stars’ Neil Hutson (28th & 68th) and the opening goal from Stephon Thomas in the 11th minute was enough to defeat the Melanie side that saw a goal each from Seon Heywood (64’) and Nail Hernandez, who scored from the penalty spot in the 74th minute.
The following day which had loud rain, Airy Hall crushed Haslington 3 – 0 with goals from Dellon Desa (16’), Elton Amsterdam (47’) and Omar Williams (63’).
The final game of the night saw Ann’s Grove needled the Victoria Kings with the lone goal scored by former national spinner, Clive Andries, from the penalty spot in the 8th minute.
