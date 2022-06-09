6 companies bid to supply Ed. Ministry with 5000 flash drives

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that six companies have submitted bids to supply 5000 flash drives to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry in its request for bids had stated that it will be utilising a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to purchase some 5000 flash drives in an effort to recover learning losses during the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notice did not provide details pertaining to who would be the beneficiaries of the flash drives but in the budget this year, the Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had announced that approximately 11,000 tablets and flash drives loaded with teaching materials will be provided to students at the primary and secondary levels.

Bids were also opened for the design-build of medical gas supply for the Mabaruma Hospital, Port Kaituma Hospital and the Lethem Regional Hospital. These projects are being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and according to the engineer’s estimate the projects are to cost $112,049,500.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Supply of 5000 flash drives for schools

Guyana Water Incorporated

Supply and delivery of transmission and distribution materials, Lot 1&2

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Supply and delivery of 500 metric ton of granular urea fertiliser 46% nitrogen package in 50kg waterproof sacs for distribution in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five & Six.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Procurement of infusion and syringe pumps

Ministry of Health

Design-build of a medical gas supply at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, Region 1

Design-build of a medical gas supply at the Port Kaituma District Hospital

Design-build of a medical gas supply at the Lethem Regional Hospital, Region 9

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Infrastructure development works, roads, drains, culverts, water distribution network, Amelia’s Ward, Linden

Ministry of Public Works

Lot 1: Emergency reconstruction of Durey Lane and Lamaha Street- Region Four, Lot 2: Emergency reconstruction of Jamoon Drive

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Rehabilitation of fertiliser at Rose Hall Estate

Guyana Election Commission

Procurement of outboard engines

Procurement of new 4×4 vehicles

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Upgrade of Communication Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) Systems hardware and software

Guyana Marketing Corporation

Construction of receiving and washing shed at Parika Processing Facility

Supreme Court of Judicature

Retrofitting of the Old Magistrate’s Court at Wales to a Magistrates’ Quarters and Library/ Research Centre, Region 3

Construction of a Magistrate’s Court at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara

Construction of a Magistrate Court at Mahaicony

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Printing of media campaign materials, posters

Recruitment of 20 Survivors’ Advocates