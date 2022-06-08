Wildfiya beat Phoenix XI as ORSCA/Adana Homes competition bowls off

Kaieteur News – Wildfiya surged to a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Phoenix XI on Saturday at the Marvin Heights Public School ground in Mississauga where the 2022 Ontario Round Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes ten-ten knockout competition got cracking.

On a sun-drenched day, Wildfiya invited Phoenix X1 to take first strike and they only made an insufficient 104-3 from the allotment of 10-overs.

Wildfiya chased down the target with consummate ease with 11 balls remaining, thanks to an entertaining 49 from Canada-based Guyanese Rajendra Nauth who clobbered seven sixes and a four.

The belligerent, right-handed Nauth also shared a solid and progressive 48-run first-wicket stand with Neilson Williams who contributed 17 not out while Vivian Pollard also batted with a great degree of flamboyance to slam three sixes and two fours in his undefeated 31.

In Phoenix XI’s innings, opener Steve Ganesh raced to a top-score of 38 laced with three sixes and similar number of fours while Kunauth Harry hit a cameo 35 and Rupan Ram chipped in with 15.

The experienced Armogan Gopaul picked up one wicket for 16 runs from his maximum two overs, while Pollard proved his all-round capability by snapping up a wicket also but conceded 19 runs in his two-over show.

In the other match slated for the same day at Chinguacousy Secondary School ground in Brampton between Brampton Rangers and Guycan Tridents was called off after the latter failed to field a team. Brampton Rangers therefore will advance to the next round joining Wildfiya.

June 18th the competition is set to continue with a number of matches while the quarter-final fixture is billed for June 25th. The semi-finals and final will be played on June 26th at Hanover Public School ground in Brampton.

Meanwhile, President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus expressed satisfaction with proceedings at the commencement of this year’s edition. He is expecting to see more exciting matches in the subsequent fixtures. The leader also reserved special praise for Canad-based Guyanese Satishwar Persaud, the Managing Director of Adana Homes, A Canadian Real Inc. Brokerage.

Notably, this is the second year in succession Adana Homes sponsoring the competition. Bacchus explained that he is also grateful to the teams for their continued participation while he shouted out to his fellow executives for working tirelessly behind the scene to run the affairs of the game.

Last year, Sunshine defeated Masters in the championship game. Sunshine will be in action on June 18th facing up against Wildfiya at the Robert Lee School facility, Brampton.