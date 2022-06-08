‘Shine rice’ served to students in Region 7 dorms…Food supplies sent but Tender Board yet to award contract for more relief

Latest update June 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2022 News
The minister blamed lack of timely communication as the cause for the students being fed “shine rice.” He continued, “Far as I’m aware, food has [since] been sent in to the village. It’s a system where the head teacher would make the request of the RDC for procurement, and up to Friday last, the head teacher did not make any request [for anything] except flour.”
Notwithstanding the minister’s comment, the teacher had first highlighted the issue in a post on April 1, 2022. In fact, with a picture attached to his post, Adams stated that this has been the food being given to the students after one week in a month of having meat as part of the menu.
According to the teacher, since school reopened in October 2021, the food scarcity has been the problem at the dormitory. In that post he had stated too, that the food services supervisor at the school had explained to him that many food items requested do not reach to the school.
Following his first post, a team of government officials had visited the school and conducted a survey. After determining that the school was indeed facing food scarcity, the team of officials had promised to look into the matter. However, after no improvements were made, this led to the teacher making a second post.
