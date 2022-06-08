Police walks away with top prize in EPA’s World Environment Day Green Walk

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force led from in front as they copped the top prize in the World Environmental Day Green Walk, hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and had among the participants President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The walk, which was held on Sunday last, began at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown and culminated at the National Park. It was held jointly under this year’s Global Theme ‘Only One Earth’, and the EPA’s theme, ‘Celebrating Only One Earth as One Guyana’.

Hundreds led by the President and several Government Ministers, heads of agencies and prominent figures gathering at the National Park Tarmac for activities that followed which climaxed with an exhibition and fun day.

Apart from the winning Guyana Police Force and its scout groups, hundreds of others drawn from the various ministries, schools in the capital city and other agencies and citizens participated.

The Police contingent which also included the well decked out scout group was led by Acting Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Ravindradat Budhram; Commander of Regional Division 4’A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean and Head of the Force’s Community Relations Department, Superintendent Crystal Robinson among others.

The Guyana Police Force was well poised from the beginning and easily ran away with the ‘Best Banner’ award. In addition, the GPF Scout Groups for their outstanding showing received a special monetary award of G$100,000.

Among others that received awards were the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Energy Agency.

The walk was aimed at emphasizing the importance of caring for our environment, our forest and animals. (Samuel Whyte)