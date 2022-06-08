Lusignan Prison to get $48M security fence

– as Home Affairs Ministry signs $760M in contracts

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday signed nine contracts totalling $760,236,592 for a number of projects as part of its 2022 capital programme. The contracts signed are for a new security fence at the Lusignan Prison, the construction of command operations centres, a quantity of fire hydrants and a new fire station, just to name a few.

Witnessing the simple signing ceremony at the Ministry’s boardroom was Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who encouraged the contractors to deliver timely and quality work. With the scope of work each project entails, contractors were also encouraged to employ young people to equip them with the necessary skills and training.

“I want to encourage the successful companies and others who would be providing the works for the facilities and the assets which we are acquiring here, we want our projects to be delivered on time and on specifications, and on quality and we want our workers, our people who are working on these projects to be maintained and supported in a safe manner. We don’t want industrial accidents, we want timely delivery and we want quality delivery,” he stated.

The Minister noted that currently works are ongoing on a number of 2021 projects, and despite challenges and delays, the contractors may have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is fairly satisfied with the status of these.

At the Ministry’s boardroom, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) signed four contracts totalling $129,573,450 for the construction of command centres in Regions Two, Five, Six and 10.

NK Engineering Services signed a contract worth $32,453,846 to build a centre in Region Two, ACE Construction Service and Investment signed a $41,777,190 contract to build the one in Region Five, Brick and Mortar Construction Service signed a $21,177,692 contract for the one in Region Six and Ele’s Trading and Hardware is to build the one in Region 10 for $34,164,722.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) signed two contracts totalling $145,033,088 – one with Singh and Son Construction worth $96,230,253 for the construction of senior officer living quarters at the Lusignan Prison and the other with Advanced Engineering for $48,802,835 to construct a new security fence at the same facility.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Tuesday too signed three contracts worth a total of $485,630,054.

One of the contracts was awarded to AYN Construction for $69,080,354 to build a fire station in Wales on the West Bank of Demerara.

“Other than paying attention to some of the needs at Wales itself, we are cognisant of the impending construction of an industrial estate there, the gas-to-shore project and the resulting manufacturing and power engineering projects which will be at that footprint, so we want to be ahead of Wales,” the Minister explained.

The Fire Service also signed a contract worth $99,900,000 with Comprass Industrial Services for the procurement of 148 fire hydrants.

Also awarded was the largest contract of $316,649,700 to ANGLOCO for the procurement of five firefighting vehicles for the GFS.