ISKF holds successful Guyana 2022 National Independence Karate Tournament

Kaieteur News – In anticipation of ISKF-Guyana’s international attendance in Philadelphia this November, the best of the best will make the roster, representing Guyana at the annual International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) Camp & Goodwill tournament at the Marriott Hotel Old City, Philadelphia, PA, USA. As such, International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana hosted its annual Independence Tournament Saturday, May 28th at The Marian’s Academy auditorium.

At this year’s tournament opening remarks were done by ISKF-Guyana Secretary and Referee Marlon George. Tempest Katchay took the competitor’s oath and the tournament kicked off. More than Fifty (50) competitors took part in this year’s tournament, looking to outshine their previous year’s performance and new entrants looking to make their mark. This year’s tournament (like preceding years) was well run and pushed ISKF-Guyana to the front for having the most organized, orderly, and revered karate tournament.

This year was also the first openly kept tournament since the pandemic in 2020. The committee was instrumental in being creative in the setup to consider health protocols, notwithstanding the ongoing Covid-19 presence. The committee indicated that with the world reopening, and; all things being equal, their attendance at this year’s International ISKF Camp & Goodwill tournament at Marriott Hotel Old City, Philadelphia, PA, USA, will hold significance. Mainly, because they would be participating in the memorial service of ISKF’s founder of Shotokan karate in the western world – Master Teriyuki Okazaki, who passed away in late 2020.

Members who officiated at the tournament were: Chief Judge Christopher Chaves, Ring Arbitrator Shermon Best, Referee Marlon George, Judges Storm Katchay, Alex Rodrigues, Kristian Chaves, Kristalia Chaves. The tournament doctor was Dr. Angela Binda.The main sponsors of the awards were Mr. Andron & Mrs. Melisa Alphonso.

The preliminary events commenced at 3:30pm and ran simultaneously. Thereafter, the final events were consolidated and ran off at 4:30pm. Outstanding competitors (who attained 1st place in both Kata & Kumite contest) were Gia McPherson, Messiah Fiedtkou, Chelsea Harrison, Aiden Persaud, Leia Pugsley, Kian Shiwsankar and Tempest Katchay.

ISKF-Guyana committee would like to express their gratitude by extending special thanks to parents, awards sponsors: Mr. Andron Alphonso & Mrs. Melisa Alphonso, Sr. Marie Harper, OSU, Principal of Marian Academy for use of the venue, and Dr. Angela Binda who functioned as the tournament doctor.

Notable upcoming events for 2022:

– August 8-10, International grading and judges exam by Master Peter Warren of Barbados

– November 17-22nd, International Camp & Goodwill Tournament in Philadelphia, USA.

Results:

5-6 Years Old Male Kata Contest 5-6 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1stPlace Kayden Gravesande 1st Place Connor Jacobus

2nd Place Gideon McGehee 2nd Place Kayden Gravesande

3rd Place Elijah Francis 3rd Place Gideon McGehee

—————————————–

5-6 Years Old Female Kata Contest 5-6 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1st Place Gia McPherson 1st Place Gia McPherson

2nd Place Nea Khan 2nd Place Nova Alphonso

3rd Place Nova Alphonso 3rd Place Nea Khan

—————————————–

7-8 Years Old Male Kata Contest 7-8 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1st Place Messiah Fiedtkou 1st Place Messiah Fiedtkou

2nd Place Raphael Brathwaite 2nd Place Raphael Brathwaite

3rd Place Javier Davenand 3rd Place Javier Davenand

—————————————–

7-8 Years Old Female Kata Contest 7-8 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1st Place Chelsea Harrison 1st Place Chelsea Harrison

2dn Place Emily Ibbott 2nd Place Emily Ibbott

3rd Place Amaris Douglas 3rd Place Amaris Douglas

—————————————–

9-11 Years Yellow-Green Belts Kata Contest 9-10 Years Yellow-Green Belts Kumite Contest

1stPlace Nilai Khan 1st Place Alvin Bunbury

2nd Place Davidge Rock 2nd Place Davidge Rock

3rd Place Jeremy Persaud 3rd Place Nilai Khan

—————————————–

9-10 Years Old Male& Female Kata Contest 9-10 Years Old Male& Female Kumite Contest

Purple-Brown Belts Purple-Brown Belts

1st Place Leraj Bhimsain 1st Place Orlando Prince James

2nd Place Leisha Bhimsain 2nd Place Leraj Bhimsain

3rd Orlando Prince James 3rd Place Leisha Bhimsain

—————————————–

9-10 Years Old Male Blackbelts Kata Contest 9-10 Years Old Male Blackbelts Kumite Contest

1stPlace Aiden Alexander Persaud 1stPlace Aiden Alexander Persaud

2nd Place Gael McPherson 2nd Place Gael McPherson

3rd Place Adan Gobin 3rd Place Adan Gobin

—————————————–

11-14 YEARS OLD FEMALE KATA CONTEST 11-14 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1stPlace Leia Pugsley 1st Place Leia Pugsley

2nd Place Brandiea Simpson 2nd Place Brandiea Simpson

3rd Place Nashavia Davis 3rd Place Nashavia Davis

—————————————–

12-14 Years Old Male Purple-Black Belts 12-14 Years Old Male Purple-Black

Kata Contest Belts Kumite Contest

1st Place Jedediah James 1st Place Joshua Pitt

2nd Place Malachi Hall 2nd Place Malachi Hall

3rd Place Joshua Pitt 3rd Place Jedediah James

—————————————–

16-17 Years Old Male Kata Contest 16-17 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1st Place Kian Shiwsankar 1st Place Kian Shiwsankar

2nd Place Yohance Nedd 2nd Place Yohance Nedd

3rd Place Anargya Tresardito 3rd Place Anargya Tresardito

—————————————–

15 + Years Old Female Green-Black Belts 15+ Years Old Female Green -Blackbelts

Kata Contest Kumite Contest

1st Place Tempest Katchay 1st Place Tempest Katchay

2nd Place Nyota Rodrigues 2nd Place Angeline Antone

3rd Place Rosita Katchay 3rd Place Rosita Katchay