Latest update June 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ISKF holds successful Guyana 2022 National Independence Karate Tournament

Jun 08, 2022 Sports

Top performers and officials take a photo after the event.

Kaieteur News – In anticipation of ISKF-Guyana’s international attendance in Philadelphia this November, the best of the best will make the roster, representing Guyana at the annual International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) Camp & Goodwill tournament at the Marriott Hotel Old City, Philadelphia, PA, USA. As such, International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana hosted its annual Independence Tournament Saturday, May 28th at The Marian’s Academy auditorium.
At this year’s tournament opening remarks were done by ISKF-Guyana Secretary and Referee Marlon George. Tempest Katchay took the competitor’s oath and the tournament kicked off. More than Fifty (50) competitors took part in this year’s tournament, looking to outshine their previous year’s performance and new entrants looking to make their mark. This year’s tournament (like preceding years) was well run and pushed ISKF-Guyana to the front for having the most organized, orderly, and revered karate tournament.
This year was also the first openly kept tournament since the pandemic in 2020. The committee was instrumental in being creative in the setup to consider health protocols, notwithstanding the ongoing Covid-19 presence. The committee indicated that with the world reopening, and; all things being equal, their attendance at this year’s International ISKF Camp & Goodwill tournament at Marriott Hotel Old City, Philadelphia, PA, USA, will hold significance. Mainly, because they would be participating in the memorial service of ISKF’s founder of Shotokan karate in the western world – Master Teriyuki Okazaki, who passed away in late 2020.
Members who officiated at the tournament were: Chief Judge Christopher Chaves, Ring Arbitrator Shermon Best, Referee Marlon George, Judges Storm Katchay, Alex Rodrigues, Kristian Chaves, Kristalia Chaves. The tournament doctor was Dr. Angela Binda.The main sponsors of the awards were Mr. Andron & Mrs. Melisa Alphonso.
The preliminary events commenced at 3:30pm and ran simultaneously. Thereafter, the final events were consolidated and ran off at 4:30pm. Outstanding competitors (who attained 1st place in both Kata & Kumite contest) were Gia McPherson, Messiah Fiedtkou, Chelsea Harrison, Aiden Persaud, Leia Pugsley, Kian Shiwsankar and Tempest Katchay.
ISKF-Guyana committee would like to express their gratitude by extending special thanks to parents, awards sponsors: Mr. Andron Alphonso & Mrs. Melisa Alphonso, Sr. Marie Harper, OSU, Principal of Marian Academy for use of the venue, and Dr. Angela Binda who functioned as the tournament doctor.
Notable upcoming events for 2022:
– August 8-10, International grading and judges exam by Master Peter Warren of Barbados
– November 17-22nd, International Camp & Goodwill Tournament in Philadelphia, USA.

Results:

5-6 Years Old Male Kata Contest                                       5-6 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1stPlace            Kayden Gravesande                                        1st Place           Connor Jacobus

2nd Place          Gideon McGehee                                            2nd Place          Kayden Gravesande

3rd Place          Elijah Francis                                                  3rd Place          Gideon McGehee

—————————————–

5-6 Years Old Female Kata Contest                                    5-6 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1st Place           Gia McPherson                                               1st Place           Gia McPherson

2nd Place          Nea Khan                                                        2nd Place          Nova Alphonso

3rd Place          Nova Alphonso                                               3rd Place          Nea Khan

—————————————–

7-8 Years Old Male Kata Contest                                       7-8 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1st Place           Messiah Fiedtkou                                           1st Place           Messiah Fiedtkou

2nd Place          Raphael Brathwaite                                        2nd Place          Raphael Brathwaite

3rd Place          Javier Davenand                                             3rd Place          Javier Davenand

—————————————–

7-8 Years Old Female Kata Contest                                   7-8 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1st Place           Chelsea Harrison                                             1st Place           Chelsea Harrison

2dn Place         Emily Ibbott                                                   2nd Place          Emily Ibbott

3rd Place          Amaris Douglas                                              3rd Place          Amaris Douglas

—————————————–

9-11 Years Yellow-Green Belts Kata Contest              9-10 Years Yellow-Green Belts Kumite Contest

1stPlace            Nilai Khan                                                      1st Place           Alvin Bunbury

2nd Place          Davidge Rock                                                 2nd Place          Davidge Rock

3rd Place          Jeremy Persaud                                               3rd Place          Nilai Khan

—————————————–

9-10 Years Old Male& Female Kata Contest             9-10 Years Old Male& Female Kumite Contest

Purple-Brown Belts                                                              Purple-Brown Belts

1st Place           Leraj Bhimsain                                                1st Place           Orlando Prince James

2nd Place          Leisha Bhimsain                                             2nd Place          Leraj Bhimsain

3rd                    Orlando Prince James                                     3rd Place          Leisha Bhimsain

—————————————–

9-10 Years Old Male Blackbelts Kata Contest           9-10 Years Old Male Blackbelts Kumite Contest           

1stPlace            Aiden Alexander Persaud                               1stPlace            Aiden Alexander Persaud

2nd Place          Gael McPherson                                              2nd Place          Gael McPherson

3rd Place          Adan Gobin                                                    3rd Place          Adan Gobin

—————————————–

11-14 YEARS OLD FEMALE KATA CONTEST               11-14 Years Old Female Kumite Contest

1stPlace            Leia Pugsley                                                   1st Place           Leia Pugsley

2nd Place          Brandiea Simpson                                           2nd Place          Brandiea Simpson

3rd Place          Nashavia Davis                                               3rd Place          Nashavia Davis

—————————————–

12-14 Years Old Male Purple-Black Belts                           12-14 Years Old Male Purple-Black

Kata Contest                                                                          Belts Kumite Contest

1st Place           Jedediah James                                                1st Place           Joshua Pitt

2nd Place          Malachi Hall                                                   2nd Place          Malachi Hall

3rd Place          Joshua Pitt                                                      3rd Place          Jedediah James

—————————————–

16-17 Years Old Male Kata Contest                                   16-17 Years Old Male Kumite Contest

1st Place           Kian Shiwsankar                                             1st Place           Kian Shiwsankar

2nd Place          Yohance Nedd                                                2nd Place          Yohance Nedd

3rd Place          Anargya Tresardito                                         3rd Place          Anargya Tresardito

—————————————–

15 + Years Old Female Green-Black Belts                         15+ Years Old Female Green -Blackbelts

Kata Contest                                                                          Kumite Contest

1st Place           Tempest Katchay                                            1st Place           Tempest Katchay

2nd Place          Nyota Rodrigues                                             2nd Place          Angeline Antone

3rd Place          Rosita Katchay                                               3rd Place          Rosita Katchay

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Concacaf Nations League 2022/2023… Guyana holds off Bermuda 2-1 to maintain Group lead

Concacaf Nations League 2022/2023… Guyana holds off Bermuda 2-1 to...

Jun 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Senior Football Team, the Golden Jaguars, produced an excellent performance against Bermuda yesterday to secure their second consecutive victory of the Concacaf...
Read More
ISKF holds successful Guyana 2022 National Independence Karate Tournament

ISKF holds successful Guyana 2022 National...

Jun 08, 2022

CG Insurance T20 blaze… Defending Champs beat Guyana by 7 runs

CG Insurance T20 blaze… Defending Champs...

Jun 08, 2022

AG President becomes Guyana’s first certified Continental Archery Judge

AG President becomes Guyana’s first certified...

Jun 08, 2022

GCF rewards players for outstanding performances

GCF rewards players for outstanding performances

Jun 08, 2022

Police walks away with top prize in EPA’s World Environment Day Green Walk

Police walks away with top prize in EPA’s World...

Jun 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Never Late  

    Kaieteur News – “You are late… again!” said the man with the bright red shirt to his friend who had just entered.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]