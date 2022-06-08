Latest update June 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

GNBS inspectors trained to verify net content

Jun 08, 2022 News

Inspectors undergoing practical training on the Verification on Net Content.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) – the National Measurement Institute (NMI) – is building capacity to commence the verification of Net Content on pre-packaged commodities. GNBS in a release noted that in this regard, 25 Inspectors of the Legal Metrology Services Department underwent a training session on net content during May 30- June 4, 2022. The week-long training was facilitated by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) based in Colombia.
Net Content is defined as the amount of product contained in a package, as declared on labels in the form of mass, volume, or other units of measurement. Verification of those numbers will ensure consumer protection.
Head of the GNBS’ Legal Metrology Department, Mr. Shailendra Rai noted that the training aimed at developing the competence of the Inspectors through both theoretical and practical training sessions.
“Colombia is very advanced in the verification of prepackaged products and this training certainly brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to us here in Guyana. It will help the Inspectors to competently perform the verification of these products at manufacturers’ premises or at the sale outlets,” Mr. Rai said.
Coordinator of Legal Metrology at SIC in Colombia, Mr. Pedro Perez Vargas noted that it is important to ensure pre-packed products contain the amounts of the items printed on the packets to guarantee that consumers get value for money.
In an invited comment, he noted that “it is nice that Guyana has an interest in the verification of prepackaged products because those are the most important part in an economy. Almost everything that you buy is a prepackaged product so for an economy, it should be important that the customers receive what they are paying for.”
Based on the training, the GNBS will commence work to acquire the additional equipment needed to commence the verification of net content at sale outlets and manufacturers’ bonds. Once the equipment is acquired, net content verification will commence countrywide.
In accordance with the Weights and Measures Act 1981, the Bureau already provides verification services for weighing and measuring devices used in trade and devices used within the health, transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors in Guyana, to ensure equity in trade, consumer protection and safety.

