GCF rewards players for outstanding performances

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) held its award ceremony on Sunday, June 5, where players were given prizes for their outstanding performances in the sport over the past few months.

This encompasses a total of five major tournaments: the Junior National Chess Championship, the National Women’s Qualifiers, the Women’s Championship, the National Open Qualifiers and the National Championship for 2022.

In the Junior National Chess Championship, 17-year-old Ricardo Narine was presented with his Championship trophy for earning the title of Junior National Champion 2022. Other players rewarded with trophies from the Junior Nationals are 2nd place – Ethan Lee, 3rd place – Rajiv Lee, 4th place – Kyle Couchman, 5th place – Keron Sandiford and 6th to 10th place going to Ronan Lee, Sasha Shariff, Matthew Singh, Jessica Callender and Mayas Khan, respectively.

In the Women’s Chess Qualifiers, the top 9 females received medals with Jessica Callender receiving her first-place medal, 2nd place went to Pooja Lam, 3rd place – Anaya Lall, while 4th to 9th place went to Nellisha Johnson, Adia Alphonso, Maliha Rajkumar, Waveney Johnson, Angel Rahim and Elizabeth McRae, respectively.

Lam received her Championship trophy for her win at the Women’s National Tournament. She became the youngest National Women’s Champion at the tender age of 14 years in Guyana’s history.

The Women’s Nationals were first held in 2018 when WFM Maria Varona Thomas won the inaugural title. The most recent Women’s Champion was 18-year-old Sasha Shariff, who came second in this year’s tournament.

She held the title since the Championship was last staged in 2020 and had won at 16 years old. Other players awarded trophies from the Women’s Nationals are 3rd place – Johnson, 4th place – Callender and 5th place – Lall.

In the National Open Chess Qualifier, FM Anthony Drayton was rewarded for his win with Wendell Muesa coming in 2nd, Roberto Neto – 3rd , Loris Nathoo – 4th, with 5th to 9th places going to Frankie Farley, Ethan Lee, Rashad Hussain, Justino DaSilva and Rai Sharma, respectively. They all received medals.

National Chess Champion for 2022, Wendell Meusa was presented with his trophy making this his eight National Title in Guyana. Taffin Khan received his trophy for his second place win with Anthony Drayton – 3rd, Frankie Farley – 4th and Roberto Neto coming in 5th place.

Prizes were presented at the Park Vue Hotel by President of the GCF, Frankie Farley and Tournament Director Irshad Mohamed who commended the players on their exceptional performances and participation.

Due to the time constraint for naming the Olympiad Team for Chennai, India, the GCF hosted back to back tournaments over the last 3 months where FIDE arbiters John Lee and Anand Raghunauth worked tirelessly to make these tournaments successful and the GCF is extremely grateful to them.

The Guyana Chess Federation extends its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to DeSinco Ltd who sponsored the Junior Nationals, KFC Guyana for sponsoring the Women’s Tournaments and Gaico for sponsoring the National Open Tournaments.

Special thanks to Mohamed Khan of Arrowten Incorporated for sponsoring the venue and to Raul Couchman of Artistic Marketing for taking the photographs of the award ceremony.