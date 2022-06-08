Concacaf Nations League 2022/2023… Guyana holds off Bermuda 2-1 to maintain Group lead

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Senior Football Team, the Golden Jaguars, produced an excellent performance against Bermuda yesterday to secure their second consecutive victory of the Concacaf Nations League 2022/2023.

Playing in League B at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, Jaguars won 2 – 1 against the visitors to climb to six points on the table and maintain the lead in Group B.

Second place is currently occupied by the mighty Haitians, who defeated Montserrat, 3 – 2, yesterday, to move on to four points. Bermuda sits in third with a point while Montserrat is yet to score.

At Leonora, a goal each from Trayon Bobb and Omari Glasgow for the host team overshadowed the lone goal scored by Bermuda’s Dante Leverock.

In the first half of the showdown, Guyana were the more dominant side with a firm handle on ball possession.

Bobb, who often won the break away from defender Reece Jones Jr., eventually drew first blood for Guyana after steaming down the left flank and scoring past the custodian, Dale Eve.

Bermuda were now faced by a boosted Jaguars unit after the goal that was backed by a supportive crowd, but did well to level the scores.

A lobbed bicycle kick from Bermuda’s Dante Leverock just on top of Guyana’s 18-yard box was enough to beat goalkeeper, Quillan Roberts, who mistimed his jump in an effort to pull off a save.

On the brink of half time, a probing Omari Glasgow was soon rewarded for his efforts when he sent one screaming past Eve to give Guyana the lead once again.

Glasgow scored in the second minute of injuries and stoppages time (45’+2’) which took his goal tally to three in two matches.

The second 45 minutes saw the teams toil toward the regulation time whistle with heavy legs and painstaking near misses for both sides. Among the most eventful plays in second half was the red card dealt by referee Reon Radix to Bermuda’s Oliver Harvey, who was sent off for an unfair tackle on Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Added to that, Glasgow had the easiest of opportunities presented to him with the time about to expire; left alone with a surrendered custodian, Glasgow pulled his shot way left and squandered the chance.

The most commendable performance was put forth by Guyanese defender Quincy Adams who was integral in keeping the defensive line together.

When the final whistle was sounded, the host nation did enough to keep the visitors at bay and deservingly take the three points.

Guyana now turns their attention to the Haitians that are billed to invade Leonora on Saturday, June 11, from 16:00 hrs.