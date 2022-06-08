CG Insurance T20 blaze… Defending Champs beat Guyana by 7 runs

Latest update June 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News
By Sean Devers at Providence
In bright sunshine, a day after rain had many places in the City under water, defending Champions Barbados opened their campaign with a seven-run win in this year’s CG Insurance t20 Blaze women’s cricket tournament against host Guyana yesterday at Providence.
Set 87 to win, Guyana started badly when Katana Mentore (4) was LBW to Shanika Bruce at 9-1 after colliding into Mandy Mangru, forcing her to be taken off the field on a stretcher before she had scored.
Skipper Shemaine Campbell and Vice-Captain Shabika Gajnabi came together and they took the score to 54 before Gajnabi (14) was caught behind off Aaliyah Alleyne to trigger a dramatic collapse.
Sherry-Ann Fraser (0) was taken by the Keeper off Alleyne without addition to the score, while Sheneta Grimmond (0) was bowled by Skipper Hayley Matthew 55-4 before Alleyne struck again when she removed Campbell for 33 from 38 balls with five fours at 59-5.
But after that only Tremayne Smartt (13) of the remaining batters reached double figures before she was removed in the last over by Selman who had 3-26 and got support from Alleyne who finished with 3-18.
Earlier, Barbados, who won the toss and with their superstar Deandra Dottin, were all out for 86 in 19.2 overs with Matthews who made 35 from 44 balls with two boundaries and Kyshona Knights (17) reaching double figures.
Pacer Sherry Ann Fraser took 3-11 from 3.2 overs to end the innings on a hat-trick while Ashmini Munisar, Mangru and Kaycia Shultz had two wickets each for Guyana.
In the earlier game, the Windward Islands, led by 21 from Rosalie Dolaballie and Jenisen Richards’ 3-7 beat the Leeward Islands by four wickets as they reached 57-6.
