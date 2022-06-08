Car owner confesses to dumping victim’s body after Enmore accident

– leads cops to his decomposing remains

Kaieteur News – The car owner, who initially denied hitting 50-year-old Reonol Williams along the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with his vehicle on May 23, last, has led Major Crime investigators to Williams’ remains.

The car owner has been identified by police as 53-year-old Daniel Melbourne of Ann’s Grove, ECD.

He confessed that he was initially lying to police and was indeed the driver who fatally struck Williams with his car and then dumped his body in a trench.

Williams’ decomposing remains were found close to midday on Tuesday in a trench at Coldingen, ECD, a near 4.5 kilometres drive from where the vehicle struck him.

According to investigators, the breakthrough came after ranks from the Major Crime Unit (MCU) re-arrested Melbourne for questioning.

He was released on $300,000 station bail after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, advised that more investigation had to be done into the matter.

Williams was reportedly struck by the man’s car around 00:20hrs on May 23 in the presence of a friend while crossing the Enmore public road.

The friend told police that the driver promised to take a severely injured and unconscious Williams to a hospital. He was picked-up and reportedly placed in the trunk of the car before it drove off. But Williams never made it to a hospital and was missing since then.

Investigators had later found the car abandoned at a location on the East Coast and arrested Melbourne after a lone eyewitness identified him as the man at the scene of the accident.

He had, however, initially claimed that he was the not the driver of the car at the time of the fatal incident. He claimed that a cousin called “Boy” had been driving the car but investigators were unable to locate the individual.

Major Crimes took over the investigation and after re-arresting Melbourne, he cracked under interrogation and told police that “Boy” never existed and that his initial story was a lie.

Melbourne not only confessed to being the driver when the vehicle fatally struck Williams but also to dumping his body at Coldigen.

He told police that while driving he looked back and saw that Williams was motionless. Presuming that the man was dead, he stopped his car at a bridge at Coldigen and dumped him in the trench.

Melbourne said that he then abandoned the vehicle and when he arrived home, he told his mother that his car was missing.

To further embellish his lie, he even asked her to file a report with police that his car was missing.