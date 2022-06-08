AG President becomes Guyana’s first certified Continental Archery Judge

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana wishes to congratulate its President, Mohamed Gamal Khan, on successfully completing the World Archery America’s Continental Judge’s Training Seminar where he was one of three to graduate and be certified as a Continental Judge.

Khan’s achievement is especially impressive since he has achieved this elevation a mere two years after being trained as a National Judge.

This training seminar offered a unique opportunity to the 5 (five) persons, who attended the Training Seminar from across the Western Hemisphere, to secure this highly desirable certification.

The programme was intensive and comprehensive resulting in Khan being one of three persons to successfully complete and receive the coveted certification.

He is now uniquely placed to assist with the advancement and development of the discipline in Guyana. Archery Guyana is especially pleased since it has in its ranks a World Archery Americas Certified Continental Judge given that Continental Judges are held in high esteem and depending on their personal commitment this can also open a pathway into becoming an International Judge on the World Archery roster of Judges.

This, therefore, has the possibility of providing a very meaningful experience for the dedicated and diligent Judge.

In this regard, the Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, congratulates Khan for successfully completing the course.

She also expressed great delight in this next phase of advancement for Archery Guyana as she acknowledges what this means for Guyana moving forward with the hosting of National, Regional and International Competitions.