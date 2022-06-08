A dog’s life!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys used to feel sorry fuh dem sniffer dogs at de airport. Dem was trained to sniff out illegal narcotics such as cocaine and marijuana.

Overseas, dem dog does be very efficient at detecting illegal drugs. But in Guyana we dogs did have less success.

But yuh can’t blame dem. Dem gat a hard life.

Dem dogs use to get training fuh deal with de average travellers. But Guyanese travellers nah average at all. De average overseas traveller usually gat a few pieces of clothing and footwear in he or she luggage. De average Guyanese does walk with a whole supermarket inside he or she suitcase.

De Guyanese traveler does pack fish – salted, dried, fresh and cooked. Dem does pack gillbacker, snapper, trout and banga mary. Dem does pack shrimp – dried, cooked and fresh. Dem does pack pepper, bajee, ochro, carilla, squash, pumpkin and even eddoes. Dem does pack wild meat, guava, sapodillas, cane and mangoes. Not to forget lavish quantities of high-smelling achar and even pickles.

Now imagine a dog having to smell all of those in a suitcase. Imagine day after day having to endure all dese scents from thousands of suitcases. What is going to happen to de dog? Dis is sheer torture to have to smell all dem mouth-watering foods and not be able to get any to eat. Dat will drive dem dog crazy.

Suh give we sniffer dogs a break. Dem gat a dog’s life.

Talk half and leff half.