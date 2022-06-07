WSUCC James Joseph continues fine showing in the USA

Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2022 Sports
We Stand United Cycle Club’s James Joseph continues to turn in stellar performances on the USA Circuit. This past weekend, the former Olympian copped respective first and second-place finishes in races on Saturday and Sunday.
Competing at the South Mountain Cycle and Café Criterium on Sunday at Bob Rodale Fitness Park, Trexlertown, PA on a one-mile course with a steady grade, Joseph, contesting the Men 65+ class 20 miles race won the top podium spot in a time of 23:06.1.
Second was Doug O’Neill (Orca/demo’s Wonder Wheel) with Patrick Geilleau (Team Somerset).
On Saturday, Joseph competed in the 2022 ShopRite® Nutmeg State Games Criterium, a USA Cycling Connecticut State Championship Event. Battling in the Men Master 60+ category, Joseph crossed the line in second place behind Michael Sernyak (Body Over Bike CC), and Patrick Gellineau of Team Somerset took third place.
Joseph disclosed that he continues to feel excellent and will continue to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying with pride.
