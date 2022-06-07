Woman gets three years for attempting to extort $10M from ex-boyfriend with rape allegation

Kaieteur News – Princess Williams, 20 of 3127 Block Three, Providence, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday found guilty of attempting to extort $10M from her ex-boyfriend by claiming that she would make a police report saying that he attempted to rape her.

On February 12, 2021, Williams made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. On that hearing, the young woman had pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between January 4, and January 7, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to extort from Kenrick Thomas $10M, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

The matter was adjourned for sentencing and Williams was remanded to prison. However, when she made her second court appearance, Williams obtained legal representation and she requested to change her plea, this then led to the matter going to trial.

The matter was tried before Magistrate Rhondell Weever in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, who on May 6, ruled that the court is satisfied with the evidence that was put before the court and as such, she found Williams guilty of the extortion charge.

According to the facts of the charge, Williams and Thomas shared a four-month relationship. On January 4, 2021, Thomas invited Williams to his home. While at Thomas’ home, he asked Williams to engage in sexual intercourse and she consented. Afterwards, an argument ensued, and the relationship ended. The court heard that Williams later contacted Thomas and sent him a voice note in which she claimed that he tried to rape her and if he didn’t pay her the sum of $10M, she would report the matter to the police.

Thomas reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. Williams was later arrested and charged with extortion.

Moreover, Williams is before the court for attempting to escape from lawful custody. According to reports, the day after Williams was found guilty of the extortion charge, while at the East La Penitence Police Station, she complained of feeling unwell. As such, she was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention.

It was stated that after being looked after, Williams asked to use the washroom, and while doing same, she escaped from the washroom. An alarm was raised and she was later found at Thomas and Lamaha Streets, with a cloth wrapped around her hands hiding the handcuff.