Weather forcibly reschedules Guyana’s match with Bermuda to today

Concacaf Nations League 2021/2022…

– to host Haiti on June 11

The weakening effects of Tropical Storm Alex continued to haunt Bermuda since the inclement weather caused by the storm forced the postponement of the Golden Jaguars versus Bermuda, Concacaf Nations League (CNL) match that was scheduled for yesterday, Monday, June 6.

Guyana will now meet the visitors in their second League B, Group B match today (Tuesday), June 7, at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, from 16:00 hrs.

The Jaguars also enter the contest as the group leader with three points which were recorded from their opening victory against Montserrat. The other two teams in the group, Haiti and Bermuda, are tied on a point each after battling to a stalemate while Montserrat are yet to get off the mark.

Montserrat and Haiti will contest the other Group B match today from 17:00 hrs at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, a well-deserved victory from a hard fought Golden Jaguars unit was a remarkable way to commence their campaign in the Dominican Republic.

The odds were against the Guyanese who faced Montserrat in the first match and pulled off a come-from-behind victory to win 2 – 1.

That win came from a memorable performance up front from Omari Glasgow whose double was enough to give his side the edge. Montserrat went ahead in the 21st minute compliments of Adrian Clifton and finished with the upper hand at the end of the first 45 minutes.

A one possession lead is never a comfort in the football arena, which was proven when Glasgow found the equaliser in the 61st minute from a free kick. With the scores levelled, Glasgow found another successful strike in the 70th minute which tipped the scale in Guyana’s favour.

In the fixtures to come, Jaguars play host to a tough Haitian team on Saturday, June 11, from 16:00 hrs then they retake the Haitian challenge on Tuesday, June 14, in the Dominican Republic from 18:00 hrs.

June 14 has been marked as the final playing date for the June window of 2022 with the tournament billed to resume in March 2023 with the penultimate and final days of the Group stage. Only the winner of each Group advances to the next round.