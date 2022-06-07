Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WCB lad dies months after accident

Jun 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Four months after being struck down on the Lovely Lass Public Road, West Coast Berbice by taxi driver Joseph Warde, seven-year-old Jayden Cheefoon, a Grade Three student of Latchmansingh Primary School has died.

Jayden Cheefoon following the accident

Regional Police Commander, Kurleigh Simon in charge of Region No.5 confirmed that Cheefoon died between Thursday 2nd June and Friday 3rd June 2022. He said that a post mortem would be done soon to determine the cause of death.

Jayden Cheefoon

Following the accident, which occurred on the 13th of February 2022, Cheefoon was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was released on 28th April, 2022. The child since his release from hospital was confined to bed and had lost weight. His parents had hoped for a full recovery however, his condition deteriorated instead. The driver of the car which struck the boy down was arrested and released on station bail shortly after the accident and a file that was sent to the chamber of the Director of Public Prosecutions had returned with the advice not to charge the driver. The driver had told police that on the day of the accident, the boy made a sudden dash from behind a parked car, into his path. Commander Simon has since said that when the post mortem is completed, another file will be sent to the DPP for advice. The investigation remains open and active at this stage.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

WSUCC James Joseph continues fine showing in the USA

WSUCC James Joseph continues fine showing in the USA

Jun 07, 2022

We Stand United Cycle Club’s James Joseph continues to turn in stellar performances on the USA Circuit. This past weekend, the former Olympian copped respective first and second-place finishes in...
Read More
T20 Blaze to light up Providence with exciting West Indian female talent from today

T20 Blaze to light up Providence with exciting...

Jun 07, 2022

Lusignan Golf Club returns committee for second term

Lusignan Golf Club returns committee for second...

Jun 07, 2022

Weather forcibly reschedules Guyana’s match with Bermuda to today

Weather forcibly reschedules Guyana’s match...

Jun 07, 2022

Guyana to compete in the FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship

Guyana to compete in the FIBA Centrobasket U15...

Jun 07, 2022

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association turns in good performance at NAFMA Nationals in the US

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jun 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The things a President say

    Kaieteur News – At an event held yesterday to observe World Environment Day, the President of Guyana made an astonishing... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]