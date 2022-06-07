WCB lad dies months after accident

Kaieteur News – Four months after being struck down on the Lovely Lass Public Road, West Coast Berbice by taxi driver Joseph Warde, seven-year-old Jayden Cheefoon, a Grade Three student of Latchmansingh Primary School has died.

Regional Police Commander, Kurleigh Simon in charge of Region No.5 confirmed that Cheefoon died between Thursday 2nd June and Friday 3rd June 2022. He said that a post mortem would be done soon to determine the cause of death.

Following the accident, which occurred on the 13th of February 2022, Cheefoon was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was released on 28th April, 2022. The child since his release from hospital was confined to bed and had lost weight. His parents had hoped for a full recovery however, his condition deteriorated instead. The driver of the car which struck the boy down was arrested and released on station bail shortly after the accident and a file that was sent to the chamber of the Director of Public Prosecutions had returned with the advice not to charge the driver. The driver had told police that on the day of the accident, the boy made a sudden dash from behind a parked car, into his path. Commander Simon has since said that when the post mortem is completed, another file will be sent to the DPP for advice. The investigation remains open and active at this stage.