T20 Blaze to light up Providence with exciting West Indian female talent from today

Latest update June 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2022 Sports
CG Insurance Super 50 follows from June 16-25
The Guyana Cricket Board, on behalf of Cricket West Indies, is hosting the CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze Tournament with action from today June 7 to June 26, 2022 at the Providence National Stadium. The Two-format Tournament will involve the participation of several current West Indies players and young promising regional players, including Stephanie Taylor (West Indies Captain) from Jamaica, Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin from Barbados, and our very own Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, and Mandy Mangru, who recently returned from their cricket assignment in New Zeeland.
The Super 50 format was initially scheduled to bowl-off before the T20 Blaze. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions, challenges arise in securing venues fit for play based on the initial schedule, which prompted a more appropriate schedule. Given the fast-drying conditions at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, it was decided that the T20 Blaze matches will be played first at this venue with the CG Insurance Super 50 stepping in providing that weather conditions become more favorable for play.
The first T20 Blaze will be played today June 7 at the Guyana National Stadium. The teams on show are:
Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands at 10:00hrs
Barbados vs Guyana at 14:30hrs
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago at 19:00hrs
The CG Insurance Super 50 will be played from June 16, 2022, to June 25, 2022.
The Guyana squad for the CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze Tournament comprises Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbelle, Plaffianna Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Kumarie Persaud, Ashmini Munisar and Lashuna Toussaint, and West Indies players Shemaine Campbell (Captain), Shabika Gajnabi (Vice-captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Mandy Mangru and Sheneta Grimmond, an official release from the Guyana Cricket Board informed.
